Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Winnebago recalls some Revel motorhomes

By RV Travel
Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Winnebago) is recalling certain 2020-2024 Revel motorhomes. The cables near the lithium batteries may contact the battery hold-down brackets, which can damage the cables and cause a short circuit.

A short circuit increases the risk of a fire, which can lead to injury. As many as 4,968 vehicles may be involved in this recall.

Remedy
The remedy is currently under development. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed November 28, 2023. Owners may contact Winnebago customer service at 1-641-585-6939 or 1-800-537-1885. Winnebago’s number for this recall is 178.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, October 4, 2023

