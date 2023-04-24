Winnebago towable RVs recalled: Spare tire carrier could fall off

Winnebago Towable (Winnebago) is recalling certain 2021-2023 Micro Minnie travel trailers. The spare tire carrier may fail when loaded with a certain off-road style tire.

A spare tire carrier that fails can detach from the vehicle and become a road hazard, increasing the risk of a crash and injury. As many as 10,492 RVs could be affected by the recall which was issued April 14, 2023.

Remedy

Dealers will replace the spare tire carrier, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed June 9, 2023. Owners may contact Winnebago customer service at 1-574-825-5280 ext. 5220. Winnebago’s number for this recall is CAM0000029. NHTSA’s campaign number is 23V270000.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

##RVT1102b