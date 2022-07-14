Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Woman is lucky she had new RV inspected before delivery

By Video Editor
In this rambling but important video, RV inspector Jason Carletti shows you a brand-new $260,000 Class B motorhome he inspected for the buyer before she took delivery. And is she lucky she hired him! Jason found at least 40 issues including a major water leak beneath the shower in a place he said is very hard to reach to repair.

He tested the shower for 5 minutes, along with other systems. He shows you the result: water running across the floor. “How many people actually run their shower before they buy their RV?” he asks. He knows, as most of us know, that very few people do that. They just assume it will work.

The woman who bought the RV was set to take delivery. “Everything was going to work fine,” said Jason, “and she was going to drive out of here today.” But, wisely, she chose to have the expensive RV inspected first.

She dodged a bullet.

As we all know, getting an RV repaired, even under warranty, is often a hassle, and can take weeks, even months. In some cases the RV never works right. Jason doesn’t say what happened here, but we’ll assume the woman refused the RV “as is.”

This short video, which we set to begin right before the important part, serves as a reminder to never buy an RV before retaining an RV technician or inspector to check it carefully. They will almost always find at least some problems, including major ones like here.

