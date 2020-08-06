How our staff cuts through industry chaff for you

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

In the publishing business we have to weed through a lot of “stuff” to put together an interesting newsletter. At one point, we kept track of just how many news stories we filtered through in a week to come up with say, 15 or 20 “news briefs.” We were shocked: Typically we’d hit more than 600 items to get the desired result. We’re not trying to break our arms by patting ourselves on the back, but those are the facts.

One thing we’ve tried hard to avoid: Corporation “quarterly reports.” Unless something spectacular is happening, usually a corporate earnings report makes for pretty dry and certainly uninteresting reporting. But one came down the pike the other day, from LKQ Corporation, who, it appears, is involved primarily in the production of auto parts and junk-yard operations. Still, the company adds, “Our Specialty product offerings include: RV, truck & off-road, towing . . .” etc. Not sure if we’ve ever bought an LKQ product, but there you have it.

Despite our feelings about dry reports, we felt we just had to share a single paragraph of a somewhat lengthy report. This is a quote from Dominick Zarcone, president and CEO of LKQ.

“The operating environment continues to evolve, and while the company’s second quarter performance exceeded our expectations at the beginning of the quarter, there remains a high degree of uncertainty about the ongoing rate and shape of the COVID-19 recovery. As a result, the company is not providing new fiscal 2020 guidance at this time. That said, our teams across the globe are committed to effective operational execution and protecting our business in this uncharted environment as they have thus far. Importantly, despite these headwinds, our long-term strategic and financial objectives, and capital allocation priorities, are unchanged.”

Wait! Could we go back and read that again, real slow? [Lengthy pause follows]. Nope. We read it again, and the mental picture that comes to mind is that of the insurance company mascot, the Aflac duck, after a particularly trying session with someone trying to explain the unexplainable. If he had toes, they’d have been straight up. W. C. Fields had it when he said, “If you can’t dazzle them with brilliance, then baffle them with B*** S***.”

As best we can make out, Mr. Zarcone is saying, Hey, it’s tough out here. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, we did better than we thought we would, good on us! And now, our employees are going to work their fingers to the bone to make sure we keep every dollar we can. Not sure that we can, so we won’t tell you anything about that. And since we don’t know how to do anything else, we’ll just go ahead and keep doing what we’re doing.

Dear readers, here’s just another benefit of reading RVtravel.com. We spare you from these types of brutal assaults on the senses. We do it without compromise. We do it without a thought to ourselves. And yep, we do it without hazard pay.