Readers tell us: Do you use cruise control in rain or bad weather?

By Emily Woodbury

Ah, beloved cruise control … how we love thee. In 10 years when we’re being driven by our self-driving cars, we’ll tell the grandkids, “Back in the day there used to be a button you had to push to start this thing called ‘Cruise Control’ … Imagine that! The car actually made us work! Ha!”

Reader Cindy Walker emailed us and proposed this survey question (yes, please send us your survey questions!): Do you use cruise control when it’s raining or in other bad weather? According to the results, the majority of you, 69 percent, do not use cruise control in bad weather (or rain). (Jeez, why do we have such a smart audience? We’re honored.) That being said though, 18 percent of you use it in bad weather, and another 9 percent of you answered that you’ll use it in bad weather but only if you’re not towing. We got many comments on this poll, which explains why the remaining 4 percent of you answered “other.”

Listen, people. I’m no cruise control expert … but a quick Google search (and reading your comments) has me believing that cruise control in bad weather (especially in an RV) is not a good idea. Hydroplaning can happen to your vehicle at speeds as low as 35 mph. If that happened to you while your RV was on cruise control, imagine what would happen.

Anyway, be safe out there, folks. We’re not invincible.