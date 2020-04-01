Readers tell us: What part of this newsletter (RV Daily Tips) do you look forward to most?

By Emily Woodbury

Hello, friends! I just want to take a minute to thank you for voting in our reader polls. Over the years, we’ve learned an unbelievable amount about you (and not in the creepy data-collecting way) and it’s helped shape our website. Thank you!

For example… Last week, in Monday, March 23rd’s issue, we were curious to know what part of this newsletter (the RV Daily Tips Newsletter) you are most excited to read every day. We gave you a lot of options, so I’m not surprised by the many spread-out percentages. I won’t go through all of them (that’s what the poll up above is for!), but we can have a good conversation about the results.

So, it seems that most of you enjoy the tip (both the main tip and quick tip) the most, and just about a quarter of you look most forward to our daily featured article. About 18 percent of you look most forward to the reader polls (yay!), and 9 percent of you enjoy our “Leave here with a laugh” segment the most.

So, that being said, alllllllllll the other parts of this newsletter that only got 2-3 percent of votes, like the “Popular articles you may have missed…”, the random RV thought, the website of the day, “And the survey says…”, and trivia… what should we do with those? Now, of course, many of you commented saying that you love the newsletter as a whole and that you read every part of it (we’re thrilled to hear this!), so we’re not looking to take out any parts. (Honestly, we have quite a bit of fun putting this newsletter together.) But do you think there are things we should take out and replace? Is there anything you’d like to see added (either daily, weekly, etc.)?

This is where the “you’ve helped shape our website” part comes into play.

We’re listening! Tell us what you love about this newsletter (again, the RV Daily Tips Newsletter), and what you maybe don’t love as much. Suggestions? Advice? We want to know. Please leave a comment below and tell us. I, Emily, will sort through them, and we’ll hash some ideas out at our next staff meeting.

Thanks, all. Stay healthy.

