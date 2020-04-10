Readers tell us: How long do you think the coronavirus will affect daily life?

By Emily Woodbury

Well, I’ll tell you one thing… The coronavirus has affected daily life long enough! Even the dog is sick of me being home all the time: “Why the heck aren’t you going out anymore?!” her eyes ask me as she begs for peaceful nap time. Not for a while, doggo, not for a while.

In the Monday, March 30th issue of our RV Daily Tips newsletter, we asked you: How long do you think coronavirus will affect daily life? How long will we need to social distance? How long will non-essential businesses be closed? How long will we need to self-quarantine? Sure, we don’t know the answer to any of the above questions, but at least we can discuss it.

Let’s start at the top here and run through your votes. A teeny tiny 1 percent of you (26 votes) think this will be over soon. Another 9 percent of you don’t think it will go on for too much longer. However, the highest percentage of you, 47 percent, put your vote behind “maybe a few more months” and 21 percent of you think at least six more months, maybe more, while 8 percent of you think the coronavirus will affect daily life for at least another year. And 13 percent of you can’t even really say because you just have no idea.

Reader Steve C. thinks that this will go on until we have a vaccine developed, which he guesses will be between 6-12 months from now. Yup, that could very well be the truth.

Anyway, my friends, as I always say, stay sane and healthy! Get outside and get some Vitamin D if you can – the sun is good for the soul.

Oh, and if you didn’t vote in this poll or leave us a comment, please do above and below. As always, we love hearing your thoughts.