New Year’s resolutions for RVers. Could you stick to these?

Someone once described a New Year’s resolution as a “To-Do List” for the first week in January. Not too far off the mark, is it? I’ll admit I’ve never seriously made a resolution at the start of a New Year, but I really enjoy hearing about some of the sillier resolutions out there.

Here are a few of the more humorous New Year resolutions I’ve found. (Bonus: Many are applicable to RVers)

I will no longer holler at my spouse when backing up the RV. Stop laughing! I can do this!

I will not speak ill of the sewer hose when it springs another leak.

I vow to live my best life and buy only pants without buttons or zippers.

I resolve to remember to make overnight oats the night before even though I won’t want to eat them in the morning.

I will stop lying to myself about needing to be more patient when making campground reservations.

I will start buying lotto tickets from luckier places.

I promise to happily welcome any long, lost relatives to my campground if they somehow track me down.

I vow to squeeze the toothpaste from the end, not the middle. Unless I want to irritate my spouse.

I promise to read the directions for any new RV gizmo I buy. Unless I already know perfectly well how to put it together. Duh.

I vow to read more. (I’ll turn on subtitles when I watch TV.)

I vow to stop cussing when something breaks down in the RV. (We’ll see how long that lasts.)

I resolve to do preventive maintenance on my RV in a timely manner, before I die. Maybe.

Do you make New Year’s resolutions? Tell us about them in the comments, please!

Join Gail and our other writers over on our forums.

