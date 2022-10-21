Why you should carry an extra hose in your RV

Sometimes as RVers we aren’t sure of what gear to carry. After all, there’s only so much space in the rig—being piled from floor to ceiling isn’t conducive to moving about freely. But there’s one thing you may want to carry more than one of: a water hose.

Keeping a long water hose in the rig is always a given, particularly if you frequent RV parks with hookups. But a short, coupled water hose, just a few feet long, can make life a whole lot easier when on the road.

We’re accustomed to lots of boondocking, meaning we’re away from hookups for days, even weeks at a time. Pulling into an RV service station to dump tanks and take on water is something we just work into our trips. In national parks it’s not uncommon to find those tall, tower-like water stations, where a hose hangs above the ground supported by a spring structure that keeps the hose off the ground yet easily accessible for use. Not so on one of our park stops.

Here were the towers, but no hoses.

Happily the rangers had left a rope tied to the towers so you could pull down the “business end” of the tower. That was fine for rinsing our black water hose, but when it came time to fill up with drinking water, there was no way to get the water into the tank. We’d left our “short” six-foot watering hose back at base and found ourselves stuck dragging out the long hose and hooking it up, then after the fill, blowing the water out of 25 feet of line and wrapping it all up.

There are times, too, when even if the fill station provides a convenient hose, you may be better off using your own. Some folks, for some perverse reason, insist on using an available fresh water hose for cleaning their sewer hose. If in doubt, disconnect the available hose, maybe even clean the tap threads with sanitizer, and use your own. A tank full of bad bacteria will make for a memorable RV trip, and using your own “known clean” hose can pay dividends.

##RVDT1975