Your input wanted on National Park campgrounds of the future

The National Park Service has drafted its “Second Century Campground Strategy” which promises to bring changes to American National Parks.

In this video Jason Epperson summarizes the changes the NPS is looking to make for RVers and tent campers. Plus, he shares a little history on the development of National Park campgrounds from the earliest days to a “redesign” in the mid-1960s, and what they make look like in the future. The “Campground Design Guide” is a 150-plus page document outlining everything from disability accessibility issues to trails, signs, wastewater treatment and whatever else goes into making a campground.

Jason explains that the changes won’t be earth shattering — no WiFi and artificial attractions like what are found at KOA and Jellystone campgrounds. But the new design ideas do include more room for larger rigs and 50-amp power hookups.

The National Park Service has already consulted with other federal land organizations as well as state park authorities. Now, it wants to hear from the public. You can do that here. …

