How to become a YouTube superstar and make lots of money

What I am about to write will make a lot of YouTube celebrities angry.

First, let me say that it is, indeed, possible to make good money producing content for YouTube. It’s fairly easy for anyone to make a few hundred dollars a month, even with modest talents. It’s entirely possible to make thousands of dollars a month, even six figures a year for those who can figure out the “system.”

Our own RVtravel.com YouTube channel only earns us a couple hundred dollars a month, hardly worth the thousands of hours we have spent making videos through the years. But we really do not try very hard, going months and months without posting anything new, which is a big “no no.”

We have gotten lucky on occasion. One of our videos once went viral for a few months and earned us a quick $2,000. That same video, which years later has about 1.5 million views, earns about $25 a month now on average and will likely never do better. Most of our 550 videos earn us less than a dollar a month.

Here is what you need, number one, to make money on YouTube:

You need to make a fool of yourself.

You need to make faces on the thumbnail photo you create for YouTube visitors to see to entice them to view your video. A sensational headline is also important. If you can do both, you are on your way to success.

A very popular formula is one used by young couples and lately even some older couples, who look especially foolish. One of them should look incredibly amazed or mad, and the other should look relatively stupid or clueless.

Here are a few examples of what I am talking about. These people are doing all the right things to make money and they are probably having fun. I believe that if I were 25 years old and just hitting the road with an RV, I’d be right with them. All you need is a smartphone and an internet connection. Being young and trying to earn enough to pay for my gas and campgrounds … well, I’d probably just scream and look stupid and be thrilled with each check.

So there you go, your blueprint to riches.

