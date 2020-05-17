10 trucks, all 2020 models, all less than $35,000

By James Raia

With the average price of a new passenger vehicle approaching $38,000 at the beginning of 2020, it’s no wonder why the base price of the most expensive truck in the United States approaches $90,000.

With the coronavirus continuing, the end-of-the-year sales for cars and trucks will be skewed compared to recent years.

Regardless, prices will remain high. But truck exceptions are aplenty.

Here, in alphabetical order, are 10 trucks, all 2020 models, all available for less than $35,000. RV towing capacities vary greatly as do the 10 trucks’ prices, from an estimated $22,000 to $34,745.

That’s between slightly more than $3,000 and $16,000 lower than the average price of a new car or lightweight truck in the United States.

Chevrolet Colorado ($22,395)

A basic truck with a 2.5-liter, 4-cylinder, 200-horsepower engine. It has a six-speed automatic transmission, rear-wheel drive, 16-inch wheels, an extended cab and 16-inch wheels.

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 ($29,895)

It’s two doors with a long bed. It’s powered by a 4.3-liter V6 paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and 285 horsepower.

Ford F-150 ($30,090)

A base work truck but with an XL trim. It has a 3.3-liter V6 engine with 290 horsepower. It has black plastic bumpers and grille, an AM/FM stereo with a clock and a 4.2-inch screen with audio controls.

Ford Ranger ($25,065)

The Ranger returned in 2019 after a several-year absence. It’s the XL trim, white paint with steelies and black bumpers. It’s powered by a 2.3-liter inline-four cylinder engine and 270 horsepower. There’s no brightwork nor rear seats.

GMC Canyon ($23,295)

It’s in the sixth year of the current generation, and it will be refreshed for 2021. The base 2020 model has a 2.5-liter, inline-four-cylinder engine and only 200 horsepower. Rear-wheel drive is standard.

GMC Sierra 1500 ($31,195)

A 4.3-liter V6 engine paired with a six-speed automatic and 285 horsepower. It has two doors and rear-wheel drive and looks the same as its lower-end sibling.

Nissan Frontier ($22,000, estimated)

With a new generation set for 2021, the 2020 model is the lowest-priced truck on the list. It has a 3.8-liter V6 engine paired with a nine-speed transmission and 310 horsepower.

Ram 1500 ($33,590)

Redesigned for 2019, this year’s offering is a quad cab with a 6-foot-4-inch bed. It features a V6 with 305 horsepower and an eight-speed automatic transmission. A 5.0-inch Uconnect display is standard.

Toyota Tacoma ($25,390)

Also in the sixth year of its current generation, the Toyota Tacoma’s bare-bones base model is about as no-frills as any truck on the market.

Toyota Tundra ($34,745)

It’s only available with a 5.7-liter V8 with 381 horsepower, extended cab and rear-wheel drive.

