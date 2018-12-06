fbpx
Campground Chatter with Janet Groene, August 30, 2019

The latest news about camping and developments in North American campgrounds and RV parks from Janet Groene and the staff of RVtravel.com DISCLAIMER: Information is...
Runaway trucks get new option – Catch ’em in nets

By Russ and Tiña De Maris A set of freakish coincidences have sped up the thinking of Utah's Department of Transportation regarding runaway truck ramps....
Some Washington, Idaho Walmart stores ban overnight stays

Get ready for more news stories like this one from Pullman, Washington. Last week, in Pullman, Wash., and adjacent Moscow, Idaho, Walmart stores announced they would no...
Ford’s RV Refrigeration announces one-day classes on RV refrigerator repair

Ford's RV Refrigeration Training Center has specialized in RV refrigerator repair since 1984. The company has posted many helpful videos on its YouTube channel,...
RV Tire Safety: When you “upgrade” tire load range, what inflation to run?

with RV tire expert Roger Marble Here's a recent question from an RV trailer owner on a forum: "I am replacing the tires on my small...
Newmar motorhome recall: Header over bed could unexpectedly drop

Newmar Corporation is recalling 376 model year 2018-2020 Mountain Aire, Essex, and King Aire motorhomes. The bedroom fascia header may fall unexpectedly onto the...
When roads were made of wood

By Chuck Woodbury Early in the twentieth century, when auto travel was becoming the rage, Yuma, Ariz., was at a crossroads but with a big...
RV and RV-related recalls for August 2019

Here is our monthly summary of RV recalls for August 2019 and related equipment we feel are of interest to our readers. This information...

Manually overriding the RV’s slideout system

The RV Doctor Dear Gary, I have a 2011 Jayco trailer with a slide. The owner's manual states that the slide can be manually operated in...

Cross the Idaho Panhandle on the Silver Valley’s Mullan Road

By Bob Difley The Schee-chu-umsh people lived beside an idyllic azure-blue lake surrounded by towering pines in what is now the Idaho Panhandle. Each year...
Fall is the best time for RVers to tour the Oregon Coast

By Bob Difley The arrival of fall is welcomed by many RVers for road touring and sightseeing on the Oregon Coast. Kids are back in...
Over 400 miles of shoreline define tiny Rhode Island’s motto, “The Ocean State”

By Bob Difley When you think of states that identify with the ocean, Florida and California come to mind. But the state that lays claim...

How hard is it for you to make ends meet each month?

Is it a struggle for you to pay your bills each month? Or are things going really well for you and paying the bills...
What we learned about you last week (August 17-23)

By Emily Woodbury I know I love living in Seattle, I'm well aware. But the time I'm most aware of loving it here is when...

Newmar motorhome recall: Header over bed could unexpectedly drop

Newmar Corporation is recalling 376 model year 2018-2020 Mountain Aire, Essex, and King Aire motorhomes. The bedroom fascia header may fall unexpectedly onto the...
RV and RV-related recalls for August 2019

Here is our monthly summary of RV recalls for August 2019 and related equipment we feel are of interest to our readers. This information...
Vanleigh RV fifth wheels recalled for suspension issue

Vanleigh RV, a division of Tiffin, is recalling 1,808 model year 2015-2019 Vilano and Beacon fifth wheel trailers. The suspension shackles may be too...

How a pig nearly changed U.S. history

By Chuck Woodbury One of the America's most unusual wars involved only one casualty – a pig – and yet it could have changed the...
There are still heroes on the highway

By Russ and Tiña De Maris It's one of those "feel your heart sink" moments: You're tooling down the highway with your RV, and somebody...
Reader letter: Watch out RV Travel, you’re on a slippery slope!

By Chuck Woodbury EDITIOR I received this letter after last week's issue: "I have been reading your newsletter for several years and have learned from the many...
The new American RVer – not a pretty sight

By Russ and Tiña De Maris Across the nation, people are discovering just how much an RV can become a home. Full-timers have known this...

Campground Chatter with Janet Groene, August 30, 2019

The latest news about camping and developments in North American campgrounds and RV parks from Janet Groene and the staff of RVtravel.com DISCLAIMER: Information is...
Some Washington, Idaho Walmart stores ban overnight stays

Get ready for more news stories like this one from Pullman, Washington. Last week, in Pullman, Wash., and adjacent Moscow, Idaho, Walmart stores announced they would no...
Do you leave your porch light on?

By Bob Difley I admit to being grumpy when RVers diminish my camping experience, like playing the TV too loud, building a smoky campfire and...

Most RVers keep to themselves

By Chuck Woodbury ROADSIDE JOURNAL It occurred to me recently that people in RV parks act a lot like they do at home: They keep to...
My childhood hometown morphed into someplace else

By Chuck Woodbury ROADSIDE JOURNAL I grew up to my mid-teens in the last half of the 20th century in a suburb of Los Angeles. My...
Some thoughts from the road

By Chuck Woodbury ROADSIDE JOURNAL Here are a few of the many short observations I've written through the years. Back when I traveled alone, when a...

