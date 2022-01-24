RV shows present a rare opportunity to see many recreational vehicles without driving from RV dealer to dealer. Here is a list of RV shows in the U.S. and Canada in 2022.
Most RV shows charge an admission, but for most RVers, it’s a modest investment for the opportunity to see a wide range of motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheels, truck campers and even pop-up trailers in one place, often at special “show prices.”
Some of the bargains are real, others are simply prices an RV dealer would likely accept back at the dealership from an RV buyer with sharp negotiation skills.
Most RV shows are held January through March, then again September through November. Those held in the late spring and summer are typically part of large national and regional rallies.
RV Shows in the U.S. and Canada
UPDATED January 24, 2022
The information below is accurate to the best of our knowledge.
Before attending an RV show, please check with the organizers to be sure the dates shown here are still correct. Some shows may have been canceled or their dates changed.
2022 RV SHOWS
RV shows in January
Quartzsite Sports, Vacation & RV Show
- VISIT SHOW WEBSITE
January 22-30
Central Blvd (just off I-10)
Quartzsite, AZ
RV Super Sale
- January 22-30
Alameda County Fairgrounds
Pleasanton, CA
Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow
- January 26-30
Kentucky Exposition Center
Louisville, KY
Atlanta Camping & RV Show
- January 27-30
Atlanta Exposition Center South
Atlanta, GA
Calgary RV EXPO & Sale
- January 27-30
BMO Centre – Stampede Park
Calgary, Alberta
Ft. Myers RV Show
- January 27-30
Lee Civic Center
Ft. Myers, FL
WBAY RV & Camping Show
- January 27-30
Resch Center
Green Bay, WI
Atlanta RV Show
- January 28-30
Atlanta Expo Center South
Atlanta, GA
Columbia RV Expo
- January 28-30
South Carolina State Fairgrounds
Columbia, SC
Iowa Boat, RV & Vacation Show
- January 28-30
UNI-Dome
Cedar Falls, IA
Nashville RV & Camping Show
- January 28-30
Nashville Fairgrounds
Nashville, TN
Northeast RV & Camping Show
- January 28-30
Connecticut Convention Center
Hartford, CT
NW Ohio Camp & Travel RV Show
- January 28-30
SeaGate Centre
Toledo, OH
RV Shows in February
Tulsa Boat, Sport & Travel Show
- January 31 – February 6
SageNet Center – Expo Square
Tulsa, OK
Detroit RV & Camping Show
- February 2-6
Suburban Collection Showplace
Novi, MI
Fort Wayne RV & Camping Show
- February 3-6
Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
Fort Wayne, IN
Minneapolis / St. Paul RV, Vacation & Camping Show
- February 3-6
Minneapolis Convention Center
Minneapolis, MN
Madison Camper & RV Show & Sale
- February 4-6
Alliant Energy Center
Madison, WI
Nebraska Boat, Sport & Travel Show
- February 4-6
Lancaster Event Center
Lincoln, NE
St. Cloud Sportsmen’s Show
- February 4-6
River’s Edge Convention Center
St. Cloud, MN
St. Louis RV Travel Show
- February 4-6
America’s Center Convention Complex
St. Louis, MO
Houston RV Show
- February 9-12
NRG Center
Houston TX
Detroit RV & Camping Show
- February 9-13
Suburban Collection Showplace
Novi, MI
Georgia RV & Camper Show
- February 10-12
Cobb Galleria Center
Atlanta, GA
Edmonton RV EXPO & Sale
- February 10-13
Edmonton EXPO Centre
Edmonton, Alberta
Jacksonville RV MegaShow
- February 10-13
Jacksonville Equestrian Center
Jacksonville, FL
La Crosse Boat, Sports, Travel & RV Show
- February 10-13
La Crosse Convention Center
La Crosse, WI
Salem Spring RV Show
- February 10-13
Oregon State Fair & Expo Center
Salem, OR
Arkansas RV Show
- February 11-13
Statehouse Convention Center
Little Rock, AR
Bismarck Tribune Sport Show
- February 11-13
Bismarck Event Center
Bismarck, ND
Chattanooga RV & Camping Show
- February 11-13
Chattanooga Convention Center
Chattanooga, TN
Georgia RV & Camper Show
- February 11-13
Cobb Galleria Centre
Atlanta, GA
Lawton RV, Boat & Outdoor Leisure Show
- February 11-13
Comanche County Fairgrounds
Lawton, OK
Midessa Boat, RV, Sport & Gun Show
- February 11-13
Ector County Coliseum
Odessa, TX
Richmond RV Show
- February 11-13
Richmond Raceway Complex
Richmond, VA
North Carolina RV and Camping Show
- February 17-19
North Carolina State Fair
Raleigh, NC
Seattle RV Show
- VISIT SHOW WEBSITE
February 17-20
Lumen Field Event Center
Seattle, WA
Austin RV Expo
- February 17-20
Austin Convention Center
Austin, TX
Chicago RV & Camping Show
- February 17-20
Donald E. Stephens Convention Center
Chicago, IL
Duluth Boat, Sports, RV & Travel Show
- February 17-20
Duluth Entertainment Convention Center
Duluth, MN
Earlybird RV Show & Sale
- February 17-20
Tradex Building
Abbottsford, British Columbia
Utah Sportsman’s, Vacation & RV Show
- February 17-20
Mountain America Expo Center
Sandy, UT
West Palm Beach RV Show
- February 17-20
South Florida Fairgrounds
West Palm Beach, FL
Alabama RV Super Show
- February 18-20
Von Braun Center
Huntsville, AL
Allegheny Outdoor, Sport & Travel Show (Postponed)
- February 18-20
Monroeville Convention Center
Pittsburgh/Monroeville, PA
Atlantic City RV & Camping Show
- February 18-20
Atlantic City Convention Center
Atlantic City, NJ
Cedar Rapids Sportshow
- February 18-20
Alliant Energy Powerhouse Convention Center
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Charleston RV Show
- February 18-20
Northern Charleston Convention Center
Charleston, SC
Indianapolis Boat, Sport & Travel Show
- February 18-20, 23-27
Indiana State Fairgrounds
Indianapolis, IN
Maryland RV Show
- February 18-20, 25-27
Maryland State Fairgrounds
Lutherville/Timonium, MD
Like what you see? Subscribe to our newsletter.
Keep up with the latest news and information about RVing. The free RVtravel.com newsletter has been informing and entertaining RVers weekly since 2001 with 95,000+ readers per issue. Sign up in 30 seconds. Your email stays private. Easy unsubscribe if you aren’t satisfied (but you will be).
NCRVDA RV Show – Raleigh
- February 18-20
NC State Fairgrounds
Raleigh, NC
Featuring seminars by RVtravel.com tech expert Dave Solberg
Northeast RV Show
- February 18-21
Rockland Community College Field House
Suffern, NY
Red Deer RV Show
- February 18-21
Westerner Park
Red Deer, Alberta
Springfield RV Camping & Outdoor Show
- February 18-21
Eastern States Exposition
West Springfield, MA
Dallas RV SuperSale
- February 24-27
Dallas Market Hall
Dallas, TX
Birmingham RV Super Show
- February 25-27
Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center
Birmingham, AL
Harrisburg RV & Camping Show
- February 25-27
PA Farm Show Complex & Expo Center
Harrisburg, PA
Hot Springs Boat, Tackle and RV Show
- February 25-27
Hot Springs Convention Center
Hot Springs, AR
Pennsylvania Adventure RV Expo
- February 25-27
Blair County Convention Center
Altoona, PA
QCCA RV & Camping Show
- February 25-27
QCCA Expo Center
Rock Island, IL
Rhode Island RV Show
- February 25-27
Rhode Island Convention Center
Providence, RI
Wisconsin RV & Boat Show Main Sales Event
- February 25-27
EAA Grounds
Oshkosh, WI
RV Shows in March
Battle Creek RV & Camping Show
- March 3-6
Kellogg Arena
Battle Creek, MI
CNY RV & Camping Show
- March 3-6
New York State Fairgrounds
Syracuse, NY
Colorado RV, Sports & Travel Show
- March 3-6
National Western Complex
Denver, CO
Greater Philadelphia RV Show
- March 3-6
Greater Philadelphia Expo Center
Oaks, PA
Milwaukee RV Show
- March 3-6
Wisconsin Exposition Center
West Allis, WI
Ocala RV Show
- March 3-6
Florida Horse Park
Ocala, FL
Red River Valley Sportsmen’s Boat, Camping & Vacation Show
- March 3-6
FargoDome
Fargo, ND
Baton Rouge – New Orleans RV Show
- March 4-6
Lamar Dixon Expo Center
Gonzales, LA
Erie RV & Sport Expo
- March 4-6
Bayfront Convention Center
Erie, PA
Fredericksburg RV Show
- March 4-6
Fredericksburg Expo & Conferece Center
Fredericksburg, VA
Oregon State Eugene Spring RV Show
- March 4-6
Lane County Fairgrounds
Eugene, OR
Mid-America RV Show
- March 10-13
Kansas City Convention Center
Kansas City, MO
Port Huron RV & Camping Show
- March 10-13
Blue Water Convention Center
Port Huron, MI
Sioux Empire Sportsmen’s Boat, Camping & Vacation Show
- March 10-13
Sioux Falls Arena & Convention Center
Sioux Falls, SD
Central Wisconsin RV & Camping Show
- March 11-13
Central Wisconsin Covention & Expo Center
Rothschild, WI
Eastern Iowa Sportshow
- March 11-13
UNI-Dome
Cedar Falls, IQ
Sportsmen’s Boat & RV Show
- March 11-13
Kern County Fairgrounds
Bakersfield, CA
Springfield RV Mega Show
- March 11-13
Ozark Empire Fairgrounds
Springfield, MO
Virginia RV Expo – Hampton
- March 11-13
Hampton Roads Convention Center
Hampton, VA
York RV Show
- March 11-13
York Expo Center
York, PA
Flint Camper & RV Show
- March 17-20
Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center
Flint, MI
Acadiana RV, Sport & Boat Show
- March 18-20
Evangeline Downs Racetrack & Casino
Opelousas, LA
Mid-Atlantic RV Expo
- March 18-20
The Meadow Event Park
Doswell, VA
Montana RV & Boat Show
- March 18-20
MetraPark ExpoCenter
Billings, MT
Reno RV Show
- March 18-27
Reno-Sparks Convention Center
Reno, NV
FMCA Convention & RV Expo
- March 23-26
Pima County Fairgrounds
Tucson, AZ
Halifax RV Show
- March 24-27, 2022 (postponed from Jan. 20-23)
Halifax Exhibition Centre
Halifax, NS
Northwest Sportshow
- March 24-27
Minneapolis Convention Center
Minneapolis, MN
New Hampshire RV & Camping Show
- March 25-27
New Hampshire Sportsplex
Bedford, NH
Northwest Michigan RV & Camping Show
- March 25-27
Grand Traverse County Civic Center
Traverse City, MI
RV Shows in April
Vacationland RV & Camping Show
- April 2-3
Norway Savings Bank Arena
Auburn, ME
Washington State Evergreen Spring RV Show
- April 8-10
Evergreen State Fairgrounds
Monroe, WA
Spring Hall of Fame RV Show
- April 28 – May 1
RV/MH Hall of Fame
Elkhart, IN
RV Shows in May
Puyallup RV Show
- May 5-8
Washington State Fair Events Center
Puyallup, WA
DFW RV Party
- May 20-23
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX
RV Shows in June
Tampa Bay Summer RV Show
- June 9-12
Florida State Fairgrounds
Tampa, FL
RV Shows in July
Enumclaw RV Show
July 28-31
Enumclaw Expo Center
Enumclaw, WA
RV Shows in August
Midwest RV Super Show
- August 12-15
RV/MH Hall of Fame
Elkhart, IN
Hampton Roads RV Super Sale
- August 19-21
Hampton Roads Convention Center
Hampton, VA
RV Shows in September
Hershey America’s Largest RV Show
- September 14-18
Giant Center
Hershey, PA
RV Shows in October
Myrtle Beach RV Show
- October 21-23
Myrtle Beach Convention Center
Myrtle Beach, SC
RV Clubs & Useful Organizations
PLEASE NOTE: We may receive an affiliate commission if you join any of these.
- Best Club for RVers: Escapees. All RVers welcome, no matter what type of RV, make or model.
- Harvest Hosts: Stay free at farms, wineries and other scenic and peaceful locations for free. Save 15% on membership.
- Boondockers Welcome. Stay free at homes of RVers who welcome you in their driveways, yards, farmland or other space on their private property. Modest membership fee.
Show Promoters:
Don’t see your show here? Then please send the details so we can list it. And if you want some extra visibility on this popular page, let us know and we’ll provide details. We can show your banners only within a local area you specify — 200, 300, 500 miles, etc. of your show location. Email Chuck (at) rvtravel.com .