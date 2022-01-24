RV shows present a rare opportunity to see many recreational vehicles without driving from RV dealer to dealer. Here is a list of RV shows in the U.S. and Canada in 2022.



Most RV shows charge an admission, but for most RVers, it’s a modest investment for the opportunity to see a wide range of motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheels, truck campers and even pop-up trailers in one place, often at special “show prices.”

Some of the bargains are real, others are simply prices an RV dealer would likely accept back at the dealership from an RV buyer with sharp negotiation skills.

Most RV shows are held January through March, then again September through November. Those held in the late spring and summer are typically part of large national and regional rallies.

RV Shows in the U.S. and Canada

UPDATED January 24, 2022

The information below is accurate to the best of our knowledge.

Before attending an RV show, please check with the organizers to be sure the dates shown here are still correct. Some shows may have been canceled or their dates changed.

2022 RV SHOWS

RV shows in January

Quartzsite Sports, Vacation & RV Show

VISIT SHOW WEBSITE

January 22-30

Central Blvd (just off I-10)

Quartzsite, AZ

RV Super Sale

January 22-30

Alameda County Fairgrounds

Pleasanton, CA

Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow

January 26-30

Kentucky Exposition Center

Louisville, KY

Atlanta Camping & RV Show

January 27-30

Atlanta Exposition Center South

Atlanta, GA

Calgary RV EXPO & Sale

January 27-30

BMO Centre – Stampede Park

Calgary, Alberta

Ft. Myers RV Show

January 27-30

Lee Civic Center

Ft. Myers, FL

WBAY RV & Camping Show

January 27-30

Resch Center

Green Bay, WI

Atlanta RV Show

January 28-30

Atlanta Expo Center South

Atlanta, GA

Columbia RV Expo

January 28-30

South Carolina State Fairgrounds

Columbia, SC

Iowa Boat, RV & Vacation Show

January 28-30

UNI-Dome

Cedar Falls, IA

Nashville RV & Camping Show

January 28-30

Nashville Fairgrounds

Nashville, TN

Northeast RV & Camping Show

January 28-30

Connecticut Convention Center

Hartford, CT

NW Ohio Camp & Travel RV Show

January 28-30

SeaGate Centre

Toledo, OH

RV Shows in February

Tulsa Boat, Sport & Travel Show

January 31 – February 6

SageNet Center – Expo Square

Tulsa, OK

Detroit RV & Camping Show

February 2-6

Suburban Collection Showplace

Novi, MI

Fort Wayne RV & Camping Show

February 3-6

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Fort Wayne, IN

Minneapolis / St. Paul RV, Vacation & Camping Show

February 3-6

Minneapolis Convention Center

Minneapolis, MN

Madison Camper & RV Show & Sale

February 4-6

Alliant Energy Center

Madison, WI

Nebraska Boat, Sport & Travel Show

February 4-6

Lancaster Event Center

Lincoln, NE

St. Cloud Sportsmen’s Show

February 4-6

River’s Edge Convention Center

St. Cloud, MN

St. Louis RV Travel Show

February 4-6

America’s Center Convention Complex

St. Louis, MO

Houston RV Show

February 9-12

NRG Center

Houston TX

Detroit RV & Camping Show

February 9-13

Suburban Collection Showplace

Novi, MI

Georgia RV & Camper Show

February 10-12

Cobb Galleria Center

Atlanta, GA

Edmonton RV EXPO & Sale

February 10-13

Edmonton EXPO Centre

Edmonton, Alberta

Jacksonville RV MegaShow

February 10-13

Jacksonville Equestrian Center

Jacksonville, FL

La Crosse Boat, Sports, Travel & RV Show

February 10-13

La Crosse Convention Center

La Crosse, WI

Salem Spring RV Show

February 10-13

Oregon State Fair & Expo Center

Salem, OR

Arkansas RV Show

February 11-13

Statehouse Convention Center

Little Rock, AR

Bismarck Tribune Sport Show

February 11-13

Bismarck Event Center

Bismarck, ND

Chattanooga RV & Camping Show

February 11-13

Chattanooga Convention Center

Chattanooga, TN

Georgia RV & Camper Show

February 11-13

Cobb Galleria Centre

Atlanta, GA

Lawton RV, Boat & Outdoor Leisure Show

February 11-13

Comanche County Fairgrounds

Lawton, OK

Midessa Boat, RV, Sport & Gun Show

February 11-13

Ector County Coliseum

Odessa, TX

Richmond RV Show

February 11-13

Richmond Raceway Complex

Richmond, VA

North Carolina RV and Camping Show

February 17-19

North Carolina State Fair

Raleigh, NC

Seattle RV Show

VISIT SHOW WEBSITE

February 17-20

Lumen Field Event Center

Seattle, WA

Austin RV Expo

February 17-20

Austin Convention Center

Austin, TX

Chicago RV & Camping Show

February 17-20

Donald E. Stephens Convention Center

Chicago, IL

Duluth Boat, Sports, RV & Travel Show

February 17-20

Duluth Entertainment Convention Center

Duluth, MN

Earlybird RV Show & Sale

February 17-20

Tradex Building

Abbottsford, British Columbia

Utah Sportsman’s, Vacation & RV Show

February 17-20

Mountain America Expo Center

Sandy, UT

West Palm Beach RV Show

February 17-20

South Florida Fairgrounds

West Palm Beach, FL

Alabama RV Super Show

February 18-20

Von Braun Center

Huntsville, AL

Allegheny Outdoor, Sport & Travel Show (Postponed)

February 18-20

Monroeville Convention Center

Pittsburgh/Monroeville, PA

Atlantic City RV & Camping Show

February 18-20

Atlantic City Convention Center

Atlantic City, NJ

Cedar Rapids Sportshow

February 18-20

Alliant Energy Powerhouse Convention Center

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Charleston RV Show

February 18-20

Northern Charleston Convention Center

Charleston, SC

Indianapolis Boat, Sport & Travel Show

February 18-20, 23-27

Indiana State Fairgrounds

Indianapolis, IN

Maryland RV Show

February 18-20, 25-27

Maryland State Fairgrounds

Lutherville/Timonium, MD

Like what you see? Subscribe to our newsletter.

Keep up with the latest news and information about RVing. The free RVtravel.com newsletter has been informing and entertaining RVers weekly since 2001 with 95,000+ readers per issue. Sign up in 30 seconds. Your email stays private. Easy unsubscribe if you aren’t satisfied (but you will be).

NCRVDA RV Show – Raleigh

February 18-20

NC State Fairgrounds

Raleigh, NC

Featuring seminars by RVtravel.com tech expert Dave Solberg

Northeast RV Show

February 18-21

Rockland Community College Field House

Suffern, NY

Red Deer RV Show

February 18-21

Westerner Park

Red Deer, Alberta

Springfield RV Camping & Outdoor Show

February 18-21

Eastern States Exposition

West Springfield, MA

Dallas RV SuperSale

February 24-27

Dallas Market Hall

Dallas, TX

Birmingham RV Super Show

February 25-27

Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center

Birmingham, AL

Harrisburg RV & Camping Show

February 25-27

PA Farm Show Complex & Expo Center

Harrisburg, PA

Hot Springs Boat, Tackle and RV Show

February 25-27

Hot Springs Convention Center

Hot Springs, AR

Pennsylvania Adventure RV Expo

February 25-27

Blair County Convention Center

Altoona, PA

QCCA RV & Camping Show

February 25-27

QCCA Expo Center

Rock Island, IL

Rhode Island RV Show

February 25-27

Rhode Island Convention Center

Providence, RI

Wisconsin RV & Boat Show Main Sales Event

February 25-27

EAA Grounds

Oshkosh, WI

RV Shows in March

Battle Creek RV & Camping Show

March 3-6

Kellogg Arena

Battle Creek, MI

CNY RV & Camping Show

March 3-6

New York State Fairgrounds

Syracuse, NY

Colorado RV, Sports & Travel Show

March 3-6

National Western Complex

Denver, CO

Greater Philadelphia RV Show

March 3-6

Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

Oaks, PA

Milwaukee RV Show

March 3-6

Wisconsin Exposition Center

West Allis, WI

Ocala RV Show

March 3-6

Florida Horse Park

Ocala, FL

Red River Valley Sportsmen’s Boat, Camping & Vacation Show

March 3-6

FargoDome

Fargo, ND

Baton Rouge – New Orleans RV Show

March 4-6

Lamar Dixon Expo Center

Gonzales, LA

Erie RV & Sport Expo

March 4-6

Bayfront Convention Center

Erie, PA

Fredericksburg RV Show

March 4-6

Fredericksburg Expo & Conferece Center

Fredericksburg, VA

Oregon State Eugene Spring RV Show

March 4-6

Lane County Fairgrounds

Eugene, OR

Mid-America RV Show

March 10-13

Kansas City Convention Center

Kansas City, MO

Port Huron RV & Camping Show

March 10-13

Blue Water Convention Center

Port Huron, MI

Sioux Empire Sportsmen’s Boat, Camping & Vacation Show

March 10-13

Sioux Falls Arena & Convention Center

Sioux Falls, SD

Central Wisconsin RV & Camping Show

March 11-13

Central Wisconsin Covention & Expo Center

Rothschild, WI

Eastern Iowa Sportshow

March 11-13

UNI-Dome

Cedar Falls, IQ

Sportsmen’s Boat & RV Show

March 11-13

Kern County Fairgrounds

Bakersfield, CA

Springfield RV Mega Show

March 11-13

Ozark Empire Fairgrounds

Springfield, MO

Virginia RV Expo – Hampton

March 11-13

Hampton Roads Convention Center

Hampton, VA

York RV Show

March 11-13

York Expo Center

York, PA

Flint Camper & RV Show

March 17-20

Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center

Flint, MI

Acadiana RV, Sport & Boat Show

March 18-20

Evangeline Downs Racetrack & Casino

Opelousas, LA

Mid-Atlantic RV Expo

March 18-20

The Meadow Event Park

Doswell, VA

Montana RV & Boat Show

March 18-20

MetraPark ExpoCenter

Billings, MT

Reno RV Show

March 18-27

Reno-Sparks Convention Center

Reno, NV

FMCA Convention & RV Expo

March 23-26

Pima County Fairgrounds

Tucson, AZ

Halifax RV Show

March 24-27, 2022 (postponed from Jan. 20-23)

Halifax Exhibition Centre

Halifax, NS

Northwest Sportshow

March 24-27

Minneapolis Convention Center

Minneapolis, MN

New Hampshire RV & Camping Show

March 25-27

New Hampshire Sportsplex

Bedford, NH

Northwest Michigan RV & Camping Show

March 25-27

Grand Traverse County Civic Center

Traverse City, MI

RV Shows in April

Vacationland RV & Camping Show

April 2-3

Norway Savings Bank Arena

Auburn, ME

Washington State Evergreen Spring RV Show

April 8-10

Evergreen State Fairgrounds

Monroe, WA

Spring Hall of Fame RV Show

April 28 – May 1

RV/MH Hall of Fame

Elkhart, IN

RV Shows in May

Puyallup RV Show

May 5-8

Washington State Fair Events Center

Puyallup, WA

DFW RV Party

May 20-23

AT&T Stadium

Arlington, TX

RV Shows in June

Tampa Bay Summer RV Show

June 9-12

Florida State Fairgrounds

Tampa, FL

RV Shows in July

Enumclaw RV Show

July 28-31

Enumclaw Expo Center

Enumclaw, WA

RV Shows in August

Midwest RV Super Show

August 12-15

RV/MH Hall of Fame

Elkhart, IN

Hampton Roads RV Super Sale

August 19-21

Hampton Roads Convention Center

Hampton, VA

RV Shows in September

Hershey America’s Largest RV Show

September 14-18

Giant Center

Hershey, PA

RV Shows in October

Myrtle Beach RV Show

October 21-23

Myrtle Beach Convention Center

Myrtle Beach, SC