Monday, January 24, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeNews
News

RV Shows in the U.S. and Canada in 2022

By RV Travel
0

RV shows present a rare opportunity to see many recreational vehicles without driving from RV dealer to dealer. Here is a list of RV shows in the U.S. and Canada in 2022.

Most RV shows charge an admission, but for most RVers, it’s a modest investment for the opportunity to see a wide range of motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheels, truck campers and even pop-up trailers in one place, often at special “show prices.”

Some of the bargains are real, others are simply prices an RV dealer would likely accept back at the dealership from an RV buyer with sharp negotiation skills.

Most RV shows are held January through March, then again September through November. Those held in the late spring and summer are typically part of large national and regional rallies.

Page Contents

RV Shows in the U.S. and Canada

UPDATED January 24, 2022

The information below is accurate to the best of our knowledge.

Before attending an RV show, please check with the organizers to be sure the dates shown here are still correct. Some shows may have been canceled or their dates changed.

2022 RV SHOWS

RV shows in January

Quartzsite Sports, Vacation & RV Show

RV Super Sale

  • January 22-30
    Alameda County Fairgrounds
    Pleasanton, CA

Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow

  • January 26-30
    Kentucky Exposition Center
    Louisville, KY

Atlanta Camping & RV Show

  • January 27-30
    Atlanta Exposition Center South
    Atlanta, GA

Calgary RV EXPO & Sale

  • January 27-30
    BMO Centre – Stampede Park
    Calgary, Alberta

Ft. Myers RV Show

  • January 27-30
    Lee Civic Center
    Ft. Myers, FL

WBAY RV & Camping Show

  • January 27-30
    Resch Center
    Green Bay, WI

Atlanta RV Show

  • January 28-30
    Atlanta Expo Center South
    Atlanta, GA

Columbia RV Expo

  • January 28-30
    South Carolina State Fairgrounds
    Columbia, SC

Iowa Boat, RV & Vacation Show

  • January 28-30
    UNI-Dome
    Cedar Falls, IA

Nashville RV & Camping Show

  • January 28-30
    Nashville Fairgrounds
    Nashville, TN

Northeast RV & Camping Show

  • January 28-30
    Connecticut Convention Center
    Hartford, CT

NW Ohio Camp & Travel RV Show

  • January 28-30
    SeaGate Centre
    Toledo, OH

RV Shows in February

Tulsa Boat, Sport & Travel Show

  • January 31 – February 6
    SageNet Center – Expo Square
    Tulsa, OK

Detroit RV & Camping Show

  • February 2-6
    Suburban Collection Showplace
    Novi, MI

Fort Wayne RV & Camping Show

  • February 3-6
    Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
    Fort Wayne, IN

Minneapolis / St. Paul RV, Vacation & Camping Show

  • February 3-6
    Minneapolis Convention Center
    Minneapolis, MN

Madison Camper & RV Show & Sale

  • February 4-6
    Alliant Energy Center
    Madison, WI

Nebraska Boat, Sport & Travel Show

  • February 4-6
    Lancaster Event Center
    Lincoln, NE

St. Cloud Sportsmen’s Show

  • February 4-6
    River’s Edge Convention Center
    St. Cloud, MN

St. Louis RV Travel Show

  • February 4-6
    America’s Center Convention Complex
    St. Louis, MO

Houston RV Show

  • February 9-12
    NRG Center
    Houston TX

Detroit RV & Camping Show

  • February 9-13
    Suburban Collection Showplace
    Novi, MI

Georgia RV & Camper Show

  • February 10-12
    Cobb Galleria Center
    Atlanta, GA

Edmonton RV EXPO & Sale

  • February 10-13
    Edmonton EXPO Centre
    Edmonton, Alberta

Jacksonville RV MegaShow

  • February 10-13
    Jacksonville Equestrian Center
    Jacksonville, FL

La Crosse Boat, Sports, Travel & RV Show

  • February 10-13
    La Crosse Convention Center
    La Crosse, WI

Salem Spring RV Show

  • February 10-13
    Oregon State Fair & Expo Center
    Salem, OR

Arkansas RV Show

  • February 11-13
    Statehouse Convention Center
    Little Rock, AR

Bismarck Tribune Sport Show

  • February 11-13
    Bismarck Event Center
    Bismarck, ND

Chattanooga RV & Camping Show

  • February 11-13
    Chattanooga Convention Center
    Chattanooga, TN

Georgia RV & Camper Show

  • February 11-13
    Cobb Galleria Centre
    Atlanta, GA

Lawton RV, Boat & Outdoor Leisure Show

  • February 11-13
    Comanche County Fairgrounds
    Lawton, OK

Midessa Boat, RV, Sport & Gun Show

  • February 11-13
    Ector County Coliseum
    Odessa, TX

Richmond RV Show

  • February 11-13
    Richmond Raceway Complex
    Richmond, VA

North Carolina RV and Camping Show

  • February 17-19
    North Carolina State Fair
    Raleigh, NC

Seattle RV Show

Austin RV Expo

  • February 17-20
    Austin Convention Center
    Austin, TX

Chicago RV & Camping Show

  • February 17-20
    Donald E. Stephens Convention Center
    Chicago, IL

Duluth Boat, Sports, RV & Travel Show

  • February 17-20
    Duluth Entertainment Convention Center
    Duluth, MN

Earlybird RV Show & Sale

  • February 17-20
    Tradex Building
    Abbottsford, British Columbia

Utah Sportsman’s, Vacation & RV Show

  • February 17-20
    Mountain America Expo Center
    Sandy, UT

West Palm Beach RV Show

  • February 17-20
    South Florida Fairgrounds
    West Palm Beach, FL

Alabama RV Super Show

  • February 18-20
    Von Braun Center
    Huntsville, AL

Allegheny Outdoor, Sport & Travel Show (Postponed)

  • February 18-20
    Monroeville Convention Center
    Pittsburgh/Monroeville, PA

Atlantic City RV & Camping Show

  • February 18-20
    Atlantic City Convention Center
    Atlantic City, NJ

Cedar Rapids Sportshow

  • February 18-20
    Alliant Energy Powerhouse Convention Center
    Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Charleston RV Show

  • February 18-20
    Northern Charleston Convention Center
    Charleston, SC

Indianapolis Boat, Sport & Travel Show

  • February 18-20, 23-27
    Indiana State Fairgrounds
    Indianapolis, IN

Maryland RV Show

  • February 18-20, 25-27
    Maryland State Fairgrounds
    Lutherville/Timonium, MD

Like what you see? Subscribe to our newsletter. 
Keep up with the latest news and information about RVing. The free RVtravel.com newsletter has been informing and entertaining RVers weekly since 2001 with 95,000+ readers per issue. Sign up in 30 seconds. Your email stays private. Easy unsubscribe if you aren’t satisfied (but you will be).

NCRVDA RV Show – Raleigh

  • February 18-20
    NC State Fairgrounds
    Raleigh, NC
    Featuring seminars by RVtravel.com tech expert Dave Solberg

Northeast RV Show

  • February 18-21
    Rockland Community College Field House
    Suffern, NY

Red Deer RV Show

  • February 18-21
    Westerner Park
    Red Deer, Alberta

Springfield RV Camping & Outdoor Show

  • February 18-21
    Eastern States Exposition
    West Springfield, MA

Dallas RV SuperSale

  • February 24-27
    Dallas Market Hall
    Dallas, TX

Birmingham RV Super Show

  • February 25-27
    Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center
    Birmingham, AL

Harrisburg RV & Camping Show

  • February 25-27
    PA Farm Show Complex & Expo Center
    Harrisburg, PA

Hot Springs Boat, Tackle and RV Show

  • February 25-27
    Hot Springs Convention Center
    Hot Springs, AR

Pennsylvania Adventure RV Expo

  • February 25-27
    Blair County Convention Center
    Altoona, PA

QCCA RV & Camping Show

  • February 25-27
    QCCA Expo Center
    Rock Island, IL

Rhode Island RV Show

  • February 25-27
    Rhode Island Convention Center
    Providence, RI

Wisconsin RV & Boat Show Main Sales Event

  • February 25-27
    EAA Grounds
    Oshkosh, WI

RV Shows in March

Battle Creek RV & Camping Show

  • March 3-6
    Kellogg Arena
    Battle Creek, MI

CNY RV & Camping Show

  • March 3-6
    New York State Fairgrounds
    Syracuse, NY

Colorado RV, Sports & Travel Show

  • March 3-6
    National Western Complex
    Denver, CO

Greater Philadelphia RV Show

  • March 3-6
    Greater Philadelphia Expo Center
    Oaks, PA

Milwaukee RV Show

  • March 3-6
    Wisconsin Exposition Center
    West Allis, WI

Ocala RV Show

  • March 3-6
    Florida Horse Park
    Ocala, FL

Red River Valley Sportsmen’s Boat, Camping & Vacation Show

  • March 3-6
    FargoDome
    Fargo, ND

Baton Rouge – New Orleans RV Show

  • March 4-6
    Lamar Dixon Expo Center
    Gonzales, LA

Erie RV & Sport Expo

  • March 4-6
    Bayfront Convention Center
    Erie, PA

Fredericksburg RV Show

  • March 4-6
    Fredericksburg Expo & Conferece Center
    Fredericksburg, VA

Oregon State Eugene Spring RV Show

  • March 4-6
    Lane County Fairgrounds
    Eugene, OR

Mid-America RV Show

  • March 10-13
    Kansas City Convention Center
    Kansas City, MO

Port Huron RV & Camping Show

  • March 10-13
    Blue Water Convention Center
    Port Huron, MI

Sioux Empire Sportsmen’s Boat, Camping & Vacation Show

  • March 10-13
    Sioux Falls Arena & Convention Center
    Sioux Falls, SD

Central Wisconsin RV & Camping Show

  • March 11-13
    Central Wisconsin Covention & Expo Center
    Rothschild, WI

Eastern Iowa Sportshow

  • March 11-13
    UNI-Dome
    Cedar Falls, IQ

Sportsmen’s Boat & RV Show

  • March 11-13
    Kern County Fairgrounds
    Bakersfield, CA

Springfield RV Mega Show

  • March 11-13
    Ozark Empire Fairgrounds
    Springfield, MO

Virginia RV Expo – Hampton

  • March 11-13
    Hampton Roads Convention Center
    Hampton, VA

York RV Show

  • March 11-13
    York Expo Center
    York, PA

Flint Camper & RV Show

  • March 17-20
    Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center
    Flint, MI

Acadiana RV, Sport & Boat Show

  • March 18-20
    Evangeline Downs Racetrack & Casino
    Opelousas, LA

Mid-Atlantic RV Expo

  • March 18-20
    The Meadow Event Park
    Doswell, VA

Montana RV & Boat Show

  • March 18-20
    MetraPark ExpoCenter
    Billings, MT

Reno RV Show

  • March 18-27
    Reno-Sparks Convention Center
    Reno, NV

FMCA Convention & RV Expo

  • March 23-26
    Pima County Fairgrounds
    Tucson, AZ

Halifax RV Show

  • March 24-27, 2022 (postponed from Jan. 20-23)
    Halifax Exhibition Centre
    Halifax, NS

Northwest Sportshow

  • March 24-27
    Minneapolis Convention Center
    Minneapolis, MN

New Hampshire RV & Camping Show

  • March 25-27
    New Hampshire Sportsplex
    Bedford, NH

Northwest Michigan RV & Camping Show

  • March 25-27
    Grand Traverse County Civic Center
    Traverse City, MI

RV Shows in April

Vacationland RV & Camping Show

  • April 2-3
    Norway Savings Bank Arena
    Auburn, ME

Washington State Evergreen Spring RV Show

  • April 8-10
    Evergreen State Fairgrounds
    Monroe, WA

Spring Hall of Fame RV Show

  • April 28 – May 1
    RV/MH Hall of Fame
    Elkhart, IN

RV Shows in May

Puyallup RV Show

  • May 5-8
    Washington State Fair Events Center
    Puyallup, WA

DFW RV Party

  • May 20-23
    AT&T Stadium
    Arlington, TX

RV Shows in June

Tampa Bay Summer RV Show

  • June 9-12
    Florida State Fairgrounds
    Tampa, FL

RV Shows in July

Enumclaw RV Show

July 28-31
Enumclaw Expo Center
Enumclaw, WA

RV Shows in August

Midwest RV Super Show

  • August 12-15
    RV/MH Hall of Fame
    Elkhart, IN

Hampton Roads RV Super Sale

  • August 19-21
    Hampton Roads Convention Center
    Hampton, VA

RV Shows in September

Hershey America’s Largest RV Show

  • September 14-18
    Giant Center
    Hershey, PA

RV Shows in October

Myrtle Beach RV Show

  • October 21-23
    Myrtle Beach Convention Center
    Myrtle Beach, SC

RV Clubs & Useful Organizations
PLEASE NOTE: We may receive an affiliate commission if you join any of these.

  • Best Club for RVers: Escapees. All RVers welcome, no matter what type of RV, make or model.
  • Harvest Hosts: Stay free at farms, wineries and other scenic and peaceful locations for free. Save 15% on membership.
  • Boondockers Welcome. Stay free at homes of RVers who welcome you in their driveways, yards, farmland or other space on their private property. Modest membership fee.

Show Promoters:

Don’t see your show here? Then please send the details so we can list it. And if you want some extra visibility on this popular page, let us know and we’ll provide details. We can show your banners only within a local area you specify — 200, 300, 500 miles, etc. of your show location. Email Chuck (at) rvtravel.com . 

Previous articleRV Daily Tips. Monday, January 24, 2022

Comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.