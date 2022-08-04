12 simple ways you can make fellow campers happy

We all want to be happy campers, right? Well, here are ten tips to make sure your fellow campers are happy to be camping near you. A little consideration and simple campground manners will make everyone happier.

12 ways to make fellow campers happy

If you notice that your RV neighbors are hosting an outdoor picnic and games, please wait to dump your tanks until the festivities end. Take your cell phone off speaker when outside your RV, unless you want everyone in the campground to know about your dad’s bowel issues. Pick up your dog’s poop! Every. Time. Watch your little children. It’s very hard for motorhomes and large trucks to see (and stop) when a child darts out into the campground roadway. Monitor your big children. Make sure they know and follow the campground’s rules. Set the example by following the rules yourself! In the evening, douse all bright outdoor lights (like RV porch lights and super-bright awning lights) so that others can enjoy star gazing. If you use the campground’s laundry room, always clean the lint out of the dryer vent. Also, set a timer or stay and wait for your loads to finish. Others might be waiting to wash and dry their clothes, too. Park your truck or towable vehicle well within your campsite boundaries or the campground parking lot. Do not park on your neighbor’s site, even if they aren’t using all of their assigned space. When you go inside your RV for the night, make sure your campfire is completely out. That means no smoldering embers with smoke drifting into your neighbor’s open windows. If you see something in the campground that requires attention, don’t complain about it to all of the other campers. Tell the management or camp host instead. Make arrangements for your dog(s) if you plan to be away from your RV. Your neighbors may want to listen to nature’s sounds instead of your barking dog. Wait to greet your RV neighbor until they are safely parked, unhitched, and all set up (electric, sewer, water).

How do you ensure that your campground neighbors are happy? Or is this even a concern?

RELATED

A “newbie’s” shifting perspective on RV etiquette

By Karel Carnohan, DVM

“I am not a new ‘newbie,’ but my perspective on RV etiquette is shifting. In 1999, I purchased a 26’ Winnebago Brave with the express purpose of traveling back and forth from California, where I had a home, and Kansas, where I was attending veterinary school. I never used the Winnie for recreational travel but enjoyed using it when I needed to. …” Continue reading about Dr. Karel’s recent observations about what has changed (or not) about RVing and RVers. Here’s her two cents’ worth.

##RVDT1919