RV Shows in the USA and Canada for 2020

UPDATED January 15, 2020
RV shows present a rare opportunity to see many recreational vehicles without driving from RV dealer to dealer.
Most RV shows charge an admission, but for most RVers it’s a modest investment for the opportunity to see a wide range of motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheels, truck campers and even pop up trailers in one place, often at special “show prices.”
Some of the bargains are real, others are simply prices an RV dealer would likely accept back at the dealership from an RV buyer with sharp negotiation skills.
Most RV shows are held January through March, then again September through November. Those held in the late spring and summer are typically part of large national and regional rallies.
Shows in the USA and Canada
The information below is accurate to the best of our knowledge.
Before attending an RV show, please check with the organizers to be sure the dates shown here are still correct. Some shows may have been canceled or their dates changed.
SHOW PROMOTERS:
Don’t see your show here? Then please send the details so we can list it. And if you want some extra visibility on this popular page, let us know and we’ll provide details. We can show your banners only within a local area you specify — 100, 200, 300 miles, etc. of your show location. Email Chuck (at) rvtravel.com .
Weekly news about RVing
Keep up with the latest news and information about RVing. The free RVtravel.com newsletter has been informing and entertaining RVers weekly since 2001 with 85,000+ readers per week. Sign up in 30 seconds. Your email stays private. Easy unsubscribe if you aren’t satisfied (but you will be).
2020 RV SHOWS
Ohio RV & Boat Show
January 10-19
Ohio Expo Center
Columbus, OH
Pittsburgh RV Show
January 11-19
David L. Lawrence Convention Center
Pittsburgh, PA
Manufacturers’ RV Show
January 11-20
Alameda County Fairgrounds
Pleasanton, CA
Florida RV Super Show
January 15-19
Florida State Fairgrounds
Tampa, FL
Mid-America RV Show
January 16-19
Kansas City Convention Center-Bartle Hall
Kansas City, MO
Mid-Michigan RV Show
January 16-19
Michigan State University Pavilion
East Lansing, MI
Tacoma RV Show
January 16-19
Tacoma Dome
Tacoma, WA
Toronto RV Show and Sale
January 16-19
Toronto Congress Centre
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
National RV Show
January 16-20
Spokane Convention Center
Spokane, WA
Iowa Boat, RV & Vacation Show
January 17-19
UNI Dome
Cedar Falls, IA
New Jersey RV & Camping Show – Edison
January 17-19
New Jersey Convention & Expo Center
Edison, NJ
Greater Chicago RV Show
January 17-19
Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center
Schaumburg, IL
Des Moines RV & Boat Show
January 17-19
Iowa Events Center
Des Moines, IA
Middle Tennessee RV Show
January 17-20
Wilson County Exposition Center
Lebanon, TN
Quartzsite Sports, Vacation & RV Show
January 18-26
700 S. Central Blvd.
Quartzsite, AZ
RVtravel.com editor will be roaming around. Keep your eyes open. Say hi if you see him.
Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow
January 22-26
Kentucky Exposition Center
Louisville, KY
Ft. Myers RV Show
January 23-26
Lee Civic Center
Ft. Myers, FL
Halifax RV Show & Sale
January 23-26
Halifax Exhibition Centre
Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada
Atlanta Camping & RV Show
January 24-26
Atlanta Exposition Center South
Atlanta, GA
Boston RV & Camping Expo
Visit website.
January 24-26
Boston Convention & Exhibition Center (driving directions)
Boston, MA
Free seminars with RV electricity expert Mike Sokol.
East Texas Boat and RV Show
January 24-26
Maude Cobb Activity Center
Longview, TX
Calgary RV Expo & Sale
January 30 – February 2
BMO Centre – Stampede Park
Calgary, Alberta, Canada
Colorado Springs RV & Outdoor Show
February 6-8
Colorado Springs Event Center
Colorado Springs, CO
Edmonton RV Expo & Sale
February 6-9
Edmonton Expo Centre
Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
Erie RV, Camping & Powersports Spectacular
February 6-9
Bayfront Convention Center
Erie, PA
Jacksonville RV Mega Show
February 6-9
Jacksonville Equestrian Center
Jacksonville, FL
Minneapolis / St. Paul RV, Vacation & Camping Show
February 6-9
Minneapolis Convention Center
Minneapolis, MN
Seattle RV Show
Visit website
February 6-9
CenturyLink Field Event Center
Seattle, WA
Free parking when you purchase tickets online
Midessa Boat, RV, Sport & Gun Show
February 7-9
Ector County Coliseum
Odessa, TX
Ottawa RV Expo & Sale
February 7-9
The EY Centre
Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Topeka RV & Sport Show
February 7-9
Stormont Vail Events Center
Topeka, KS
Richmond Camping RV Expo
February 7-9
Richmond Raceway
Richmond, VA
Houston RV Show
February 12-16
NRG Center
Houston, TX
Austin RV Expo
February 13-16
Austin Convention Center
Austin, TX
Chicago RV & Camping Show
February 13-16
Donald E. Stephens Convention Center
Rosemont, IL
Oklahoma City RV Super Show
February 13-16
State Fair Park
Oklahoma City, OK
Atlantic City RV & Camping Show
February 14-16
Atlantic City Convention Center
Atlantic City, NJ
Maryland RV Show
February 14-16, 21-23
Maryland State Fairgrounds
Timonium, MD
Springfield RV, Camping and Outdoor Show
February 14-17
Eastern States Exposition Grounds
West Springfield, MA
Dallas RV Supersale
February 20-23
Dallas Market Hall
Dallas, TX
Red Deer RV Show
February 20-23
Westerner Park
Red Deer, Alberta, Canada
West Palm Beach RV Show
February 20-23
South Florida Fairgrounds
West Palm Beach, FL
Harrisburg RV & Camping Show
February 21-23
PA Farm Show Complex & Expo Center
Harrisburg, PA
Pennsylvania Adventure RV Expo
February 21-23
Blair County Convention Center
Altoona, PA
Maryland RV Show
February 14-16, 21-23
Maryland State Fairgrounds
Timonium, MD
Ocala RV Show
February 27 – March 1
Florida Horse Park
Ocala, FL
Toronto Spring Camping RV Show
February 27 – March 1
Toronto International Centre
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Rhode Island RV & Camping Show
February 28 – March 1
Rhode Island Convention Center
Providence, RI
Columbus RV Show
February 28 – March 1
Greater Columbus Convention Center
Columbus, OH
Overland Park RV & Outdoor Show
February 28 – March 1
Overland Park Convention Center
Overland Park, KS
CNY RV & Camping Show
March 5-8
NYS Fairgrounds
Syracuse, NY
Colorado RV, Sports & Travel Show
March 5-8
National Western Complex
Denver, CO
Montreal RV Show
March 5-8
Palais des Congrès
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Central Illinois RV Show – Peoria
March 6-8
Peoria Civic Center
Peoria, IL
Manitoba RV Show & Sale
March 12-15
Winnipeg Convention Centre
Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada
Moncton RV Show
March 12-15
Moncton Coliseum Complex
Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada
Arizona Sportsmen, Boat & RV Expo
March 13-15
WestWorld of Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
Eastern Iowa Sports Show
March 13-15
UNI Dome
Cedar Falls, IA
Kitchener RV Show & Sale
March 20-22
Kitchener Memorial Auditorium
Kitchener, Ontario, Canada
Rockford RV, Camping & Travel Show
March 20-22
Indoor Sports Center
Loves Park, IL
York RV Show
March 20-22
York Expo Center / York Fair
York, PA
Springfield RV & Camping Show
March 20-22
BOS Center
Springfield, IL
Quebec City RV Show
March 26-29
ExpoCité, Centre de foires
Quebec City, Quebec, Canada
Colorado Springs RV & Travel Expo
April 2-4
Colorado Springs Event Center
Colorado Springs, CO
Vancouver Island RV Show & Sale
April 11-13
Arbutus Meadows Equestrian Centre
Nanoose Bay (Parksville), British Columbia, Canada
Tampa Bay Summer RV Show
June 18-21
Florida State Fairgrounds
Tampa, FL
Toronto Fall RV Show
October 17-19
Toronto Congress Centre
Toronto, ON
RV CLUBS & USEFUL ORGANIZATIONS
PLEASE NOTE: We may receive an affiliate commission if you join any of these.
• Best Club for RVers: Escapees. All RVers welcome, no matter what type of RV, make or model.
• Harvest Hosts: Stay free at farms, wineries and other scenic and peaceful locations for free. Save 15% on membership.
• Overnight RV parking. Directory of more than 14,000 locations where you can stay for free or nearly free with your RV. Modest membership fee.
• Boondockers Welcome. Stay free at homes of RVers who welcome you in their driveways, yards, farmland or other space on their private property. Modest membership fee.
• No park Walmarts. Best directory of stores that do not allow overnight stays with RVs.
WHEN IS YORK? I HAVE BEEN THERE BEFORE BUT NOT TO OAKS.
Thank you, Tim. Sorry we missed it. We put in the shows we hear about or find when searching for them, but sometimes we might miss something — which is why we appreciate hearing from our readers in case we inadvertently miss a show. It’s been added. 😀 —Diane at RVtravel.com