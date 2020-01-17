RV Shows in the USA and Canada for 2020

UPDATED January 15, 2020

RV shows present a rare opportunity to see many recreational vehicles without driving from RV dealer to dealer.

Most RV shows charge an admission, but for most RVers it’s a modest investment for the opportunity to see a wide range of motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheels, truck campers and even pop up trailers in one place, often at special “show prices.”

Some of the bargains are real, others are simply prices an RV dealer would likely accept back at the dealership from an RV buyer with sharp negotiation skills.

Most RV shows are held January through March, then again September through November. Those held in the late spring and summer are typically part of large national and regional rallies.

Shows in the USA and Canada

The information below is accurate to the best of our knowledge.

Before attending an RV show, please check with the organizers to be sure the dates shown here are still correct. Some shows may have been canceled or their dates changed.

2020 RV SHOWS

Ohio RV & Boat Show

January 10-19

Ohio Expo Center

Columbus, OH

Pittsburgh RV Show

January 11-19

David L. Lawrence Convention Center

Pittsburgh, PA

Manufacturers’ RV Show

January 11-20

Alameda County Fairgrounds

Pleasanton, CA

Florida RV Super Show

January 15-19

Florida State Fairgrounds

Tampa, FL

Mid-America RV Show

January 16-19

Kansas City Convention Center-Bartle Hall

Kansas City, MO

Mid-Michigan RV Show

January 16-19

Michigan State University Pavilion

East Lansing, MI

Tacoma RV Show

January 16-19

Tacoma Dome

Tacoma, WA

Toronto RV Show and Sale

January 16-19

Toronto Congress Centre

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

National RV Show

January 16-20

Spokane Convention Center

Spokane, WA

Iowa Boat, RV & Vacation Show

January 17-19

UNI Dome

Cedar Falls, IA

New Jersey RV & Camping Show – Edison

January 17-19

New Jersey Convention & Expo Center

Edison, NJ

Greater Chicago RV Show

January 17-19

Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center

Schaumburg, IL

Des Moines RV & Boat Show

January 17-19

Iowa Events Center

Des Moines, IA

Middle Tennessee RV Show

January 17-20

Wilson County Exposition Center

Lebanon, TN

Quartzsite Sports, Vacation & RV Show

January 18-26

700 S. Central Blvd.

Quartzsite, AZ

Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow

January 22-26

Kentucky Exposition Center

Louisville, KY

Ft. Myers RV Show

January 23-26

Lee Civic Center

Ft. Myers, FL

Halifax RV Show & Sale

January 23-26

Halifax Exhibition Centre

Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada

Atlanta Camping & RV Show

January 24-26

Atlanta Exposition Center South

Atlanta, GA

Boston RV & Camping Expo

January 24-26

Boston Convention & Exhibition Center (driving directions)

Boston, MA

East Texas Boat and RV Show

January 24-26

Maude Cobb Activity Center

Longview, TX

Calgary RV Expo & Sale

January 30 – February 2

BMO Centre – Stampede Park

Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Colorado Springs RV & Outdoor Show

February 6-8

Colorado Springs Event Center

Colorado Springs, CO

Edmonton RV Expo & Sale

February 6-9

Edmonton Expo Centre

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Erie RV, Camping & Powersports Spectacular

February 6-9

Bayfront Convention Center

Erie, PA



Jacksonville RV Mega Show

February 6-9

Jacksonville Equestrian Center

Jacksonville, FL

Minneapolis / St. Paul RV, Vacation & Camping Show

February 6-9

Minneapolis Convention Center

Minneapolis, MN

Seattle RV Show

February 6-9

CenturyLink Field Event Center

Seattle, WA

Midessa Boat, RV, Sport & Gun Show

February 7-9

Ector County Coliseum

Odessa, TX

Ottawa RV Expo & Sale

February 7-9

The EY Centre

Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

Topeka RV & Sport Show

February 7-9

Stormont Vail Events Center

Topeka, KS

Richmond Camping RV Expo

February 7-9

Richmond Raceway

Richmond, VA

Houston RV Show

February 12-16

NRG Center

Houston, TX

Austin RV Expo

February 13-16

Austin Convention Center

Austin, TX

Chicago RV & Camping Show

February 13-16

Donald E. Stephens Convention Center

Rosemont, IL

Oklahoma City RV Super Show

February 13-16

State Fair Park

Oklahoma City, OK

Atlantic City RV & Camping Show

February 14-16

Atlantic City Convention Center

Atlantic City, NJ

Maryland RV Show

February 14-16, 21-23

Maryland State Fairgrounds

Timonium, MD

Springfield RV, Camping and Outdoor Show

February 14-17

Eastern States Exposition Grounds

West Springfield, MA

Dallas RV Supersale

February 20-23

Dallas Market Hall

Dallas, TX

Red Deer RV Show

February 20-23

Westerner Park

Red Deer, Alberta, Canada

West Palm Beach RV Show

February 20-23

South Florida Fairgrounds

West Palm Beach, FL

Harrisburg RV & Camping Show

February 21-23

PA Farm Show Complex & Expo Center

Harrisburg, PA

Pennsylvania Adventure RV Expo

February 21-23

Blair County Convention Center

Altoona, PA

Maryland RV Show

February 14-16, 21-23

Maryland State Fairgrounds

Timonium, MD

Ocala RV Show

February 27 – March 1

Florida Horse Park

Ocala, FL

Toronto Spring Camping RV Show

February 27 – March 1

Toronto International Centre

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Rhode Island RV & Camping Show

February 28 – March 1

Rhode Island Convention Center

Providence, RI

Columbus RV Show

February 28 – March 1

Greater Columbus Convention Center

Columbus, OH

Overland Park RV & Outdoor Show

February 28 – March 1

Overland Park Convention Center

Overland Park, KS

CNY RV & Camping Show

March 5-8

NYS Fairgrounds

Syracuse, NY

Colorado RV, Sports & Travel Show

March 5-8

National Western Complex

Denver, CO

Montreal RV Show

March 5-8

Palais des Congrès

Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Central Illinois RV Show – Peoria

March 6-8

Peoria Civic Center

Peoria, IL

Manitoba RV Show & Sale

March 12-15

Winnipeg Convention Centre

Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Moncton RV Show

March 12-15

Moncton Coliseum Complex

Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada

Arizona Sportsmen, Boat & RV Expo

March 13-15

WestWorld of Scottsdale

Scottsdale, AZ

Eastern Iowa Sports Show

March 13-15

UNI Dome

Cedar Falls, IA

Kitchener RV Show & Sale

March 20-22

Kitchener Memorial Auditorium

Kitchener, Ontario, Canada

Rockford RV, Camping & Travel Show

March 20-22

Indoor Sports Center

Loves Park, IL

York RV Show

March 20-22

York Expo Center / York Fair

York, PA

Springfield RV & Camping Show

March 20-22

BOS Center

Springfield, IL

Quebec City RV Show

March 26-29

ExpoCité, Centre de foires

Quebec City, Quebec, Canada

Colorado Springs RV & Travel Expo

April 2-4

Colorado Springs Event Center

Colorado Springs, CO

Vancouver Island RV Show & Sale

April 11-13

Arbutus Meadows Equestrian Centre

Nanoose Bay (Parksville), British Columbia, Canada

Tampa Bay Summer RV Show

June 18-21

Florida State Fairgrounds

Tampa, FL

Toronto Fall RV Show

October 17-19

Toronto Congress Centre

Toronto, ON