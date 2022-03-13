2023 Ram ProMaster: Lots more stuff, gets handsome

The 2023 Ram ProMaster®, a full-sized van designed for businesses, construction job sites and commercial fleets, with a versatile-use towing capacity of 6,900 pounds, debuted recently at National Truck Equipment Association’s Work Truck Week trade show in Indianapolis, Indiana.

According to the manufacturer, the new ProMaster will include best-in-class features like cargo volume, turning radius, standard interior cargo height, load-floor height, cargo width between wheel wells and maximum cargo width.

Available in 19 configurations, the new Ram includes three roof heights, three wheelbases and four vehicle lengths resulting in cargo lengths of 8 ft., 10 ft., 12 ft. and 13.5 ft. New is the segment-exclusive rear roll-up door to satisfy the cargo loading and unloading required for vocational and delivery customers alike. The roll-up door is constructed with anodized aluminum for weight optimization and durability to meet high duty cycles.

The new 2023 Ram ProMaster features the next-generation 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine and is paired to a segment-exclusive TorqueFlite nine-speed automatic transmission. This combination produces 276 horsepower and 250 lb.-ft. of torque. All ProMaster models come with a class-exclusive, front-wheel-drive system.

A front-end design features standard halogen or available LED headlights and fog lights with improved designs and durability. The standard halogen headlights provide 29 percent more Lumens (15 percent more range) versus the previous light, while the available LED headlights offer 70 percent more Lumens (50 percent more range).

The three-piece front fascia was constructed with the headlights positioned out of the low-speed collision zone. A modular bumper with integrated steps to assist in changing wiper blades and cleaning the windshield is also standard.

A newly available high roof configuration on the 13-foot cargo van adds 10 inches of headroom when compared to the next configuration and best-in-class cargo volume and cargo height. A roll-up door is also available on the back of the vehicle and enables easier parcel handling for those whose job focuses on final mile delivery.

Other exterior enhancements for 2023 include an optional Black Appearance Package that features a black grille, badges and alloy wheels, providing an understated appearance for commercial customers. A new black machined-face or a silver wheel are also available. Additionally, two new exterior colors join the lineup for 2023: Ceramic Gray and Spitfire Orange.

ProMaster’s safety feature list now offers Parallel and Perpendicular Park Assist. This system uses ultrasonic sensors to guide the driver in and out of parking spaces.

Standard safety features include: Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning, Crosswind Assist, rear backup camera with dynamic gridlines, post-collision braking, Drowsiness Detection, Traffic Sign Recognition, push-button starter, keyless entry (all doors) and an electric parking brake.

Optional safety features include the aforementioned Parallel and Perpendicular Park Assist, Intelligent Speed Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Traffic Sign Information, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Active Drive Assist system, front parking sensors, auto high-beams and cornering function fog lamps and rain-sensing windshield wipers.

The ProMaster features a standard high-resolution backup camera with dynamic gridlines. The available digital rearview mirror displays video in real-time in all driving modes from a rear-facing camera and can be turned off to revert to a traditional reflective mirror.

The digital rearview mirror is available on all ProMaster models and provides an unobstructed rear view that enhances safety and reduces downtime. An additional safety and security feature available on the 2023 Ram ProMaster is a 360-degree Surround View camera.

The system offers 360-degree, bird’s-eye views of the vehicle and its surroundings, enhanced by dynamic gridlines displayed on a 7-inch or 10-inch digital touchscreen.

Functionality is enhanced for front-row passengers with an available wireless charging pad and connectivity ports that are configured for quick recognition. The 2023 Ram ProMaster features a standard 12V power outlet and a fully functional USB outlet plus a standard USB Type C port that allow devices to charge up to four times faster. An optional 115-volt/150-watt outlet sits right below the USBs.

A standard Telematics Module enables nearly 50 service functions on ProMaster, including Firmware Over the Air (FOTA) updates, 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, Alexa & Google Home-to-Vehicle Assistant and Apps Over the Air (AOTA).

The 2023 Ram ProMaster will be available during third quarter of 2022. Ram Commercial will also introduce a battery-electric ProMaster in 2023.

Prices have not been announced on the 2023 models. ProMaster prices for 2022 models: 1500 cargo van with the standard low roof and short 118.0-inch wheelbase ($38,320); 3500 passenger van with high roof and 159.0-inch wheelbase ($47,315).

James Raia, a syndicated columnist in Sacramento, California, publishes a free weekly automotive podcast and electronic newsletter. Sign-ups are available on his website, www.theweeklydriver.com. He can be reached via email: james@jamesraia.com.

