First look! 2024 Jayco Precept 31UL Class A Motorhome

Gabby, from the RVs with Gabby YouTube channel, is going to give us a first look at the 2024 Jayco Precept 31UL, a Class A gas-fueled motorhome that Gabby says has her favorite floor plan of all in a Class A motorhome.

As Gabby has done videos on this motorhome in the past, in the video below she focuses on the changes that Jayco has implemented in the Precept for 2024.

So why does Gabby like this layout so much? It’s spacious and practical. For instance, the L-shape of the kitchen provides more counter and cabinet space than a linear type.

The comfortable reclining theater seating makes a cozy place for TV or movie watching, just as the small dinette is perfect for a couple.

The drop-down-over-cab bunk can hold up to 750 pounds and measures just shy of a king-sized bed.

The back bedroom has an impressive array of drawers and closets for lots of personal storage.

What it’s like with the slides in

Be sure to watch until the end of the video as Gabby shows what it is like to be in the coach with the slides in. These slides go in and out quickly. Best of all, having the slides in does not prevent you from using the various areas of the coach. You can use the theater seating in the living area, and you can use the kitchen and bathroom. Because of the kitchen’s unique L-shape, you even have enough room to prep and cook with the slides in.

Now, Gabby says you could sleep in the rear bed while driving, but I would not recommend this and not for the sway reasons she states. It’s because, as we have talked about in an earlier video, in order to protect the life of your slide rooms, you should not put weight in them while they are in. Also, it’s not safe to not be buckled up in a moving RV. So while you can access all areas of the coach, you should not really be using the slide rooms while they are in.

New for 2024 in the Jayco Precept 31UL

Nice steel gray color with partial paint on the exterior.

Frameless square windows throughout including on the door.

New style of built-in blinds on all windows. These are awesome as they slide out from either side, but stay firmly attached to the RV, even when driving.

New window latches that allow windows to open wider.

New color for interior walls—it’s now a tasteful neutral tan woven finish.

More nice features on the 2024 Jayco Precept 31UL

TV on a televator

MASSIVE 2-door stainless steel fridge with ice maker

Porcelain toilet

Two rooftop air conditioners

Smart TVs in living and bedrooms

Soft touch ceilings

Slam latches on exterior baggage doors

Exterior entertainment center

Large power awning

J-Ride ® Plus system including Bilstein ® steering stabilizer, jounce bumpers, upgraded stabilizer bars, and KONI ® shocks

22-inch Michelin tires

1-piece molded fiberglass roof

CatStrap to prevent catalytic converter theft included

Eight total seat belts in the coach

6-way power driver and passenger seats

MASSIVE 120-inch windshield

Auto-leveling

What’s not to like?

I’m still not sure I am sold on the square windows, but it would not be a make-or-break feature for me. What are your thoughts on this new RV trend? Drop them in the comments below.

Personally, I am not a fan of the window openings on this coach. One of the windows on my current rig (the emergency exit) has this opening and it just does not provide as much ventilation as those that open straight up. In this coach, all the windows use this method.

The positioning of the Sony system in the front dashboard is awkwardly low, making it difficult to see the backup and side-view cameras.

The black water tank is larger than the gray water tank. I don’t know about you, but my gray water tank always fills up long before my black water does.

Lastly, the soft touch ceiling is supposed to soften the sound of rain on the roof. Maybe this is a good thing for some folks. For me, though, there is nothing more soothing than sleeping in an RV with the white noise of rain on the rooftop providing a lullaby, so why would I ever want to mute that?

2024 Jayco Precept 31UL specs

Sleeps: 7

GVWR: 22,000 lbs.

CCC: 4,000 lbs.

Engine size: 3L 2V DEVCT NA PFI V8

Length: 33’

Fresh water: 72 gallons

Gray water: 40 gallons

Black water: 50 gallons

MSRP: $207,818

Learn more about this motorhome here.

