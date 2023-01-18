Take a tour of 7 awesome fiberglass RVs

Mike, from the RV Blogger, took advantage of being at the Pineknot Fiberglass RV Rally in Grapeland, Texas, to tour some great fiberglass RVs. In the video below, you get to go along with him.

Fiberglass RVs have lots of advantages, not the least of which is their light weight. Plus, they’re fairly simplistic and don’t leak. And they keep their resale value.

The rally featured an ocean of fiberglass RVs, so they had lots to choose from. So what fiberglass RVs do they tour?

2010 Casita Spirit Deluxe – Owner Christi has been full-time RVing in her Casita for two years, but prior to that she had never camped or RVed a day in her life. It’s worth watching just to see Christi’s creative storage solutions for her small trailer.

1984 16’ Scamp Deluxe – Ramon made his Scamp totally boondock-ready and 100 percent self-contained. Everything can run off the solar he installed. He also restored the trailer as it was in rough shape when he first got it. But the video shows just what is possible with a little RV TLC.

2017 Escape 21 – This is one of the larger fiberglass RVs and includes a pretty large bathroom and an impressive amount of storage. There is also a larger fridge and separate freezer plus lots of counter space.

2020 Escape 5.0 5th Wheel – Yes, fiberglass RVs also come in 5th wheel options like this lightweight but roomy Escape. The dining table is especially ingenious in this one. They even have his and her closets!

2018 Oliver Legacy Elite 2 – Oliver makes the gold standard in fiberglass RVs. Like many of the RV owners in this video, the owners of the Oliver started with a Casita and later upgraded. The owner especially likes the lighting options that come with the Oliver. There is even lighting inside the cabinets. The Oliver is actually a foot wider than the Casita so it truly does offer more interior space. There is a large separate bedroom with twin beds too.

2022 Bigfoot B25RQ – The Bigfoot is another fiberglass RV at the larger end of the spectrum and, in fact, the 25-footer is the largest trailer Bigfoot makes. The owners say this trailer is particularly well-insulated so they stay comfy even when it is cold. This rig also features a large kitchen with a 4-burner stove, lots of counter space, and a full-size fridge and freezer. The bedroom features twin beds, lots of cabinets, and double wardrobe closets. The dry bath is also larger than the average fiberglass trailer.

2019 17’ Katy’s Closets Casita Deluxe – The owner of this Casita, Katy, has a business that makes closet upgrades for Casitas. Of course, Katy’s Casita contains one of her ingenious closets and other creative fiberglass RV mods.

Check out the video and let us know your favorites!

