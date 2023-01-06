Gas experts predict $7 a gallon in 2023

“Drivers could see gas prices surge to nearly $7 a gallon in some U.S. states as refinery issues bite supply and Chinese demand bounces back, GasBuddy says.” That’s the headline from businessinsider.com. Are you ready to face real pain at the pump? Don’t start canceling your summer road trip plans quite yet. There’s a bit more to the story.

Over-the-top versus good news

Yes, the outfit that helps us find the lowest prices possible when filling up DID suggest that 2023 could see $7-a-gallon gas prices. But GasBuddy’s forecast had what we might consider “good news” in the story. That doesn’t get nearly as much play as a juicy over-the-top prediction. First, let’s kick the gas can down the road to where and how that $7 prediction could see fulfillment.

That attention-getting statement was part of a media release, announcing the publication of GasBuddy’s 2023 Fuel Outlook Report. In the promo, this statement turns up: “Areas of California like San Francisco and Los Angeles could again experience near $7 gas prices again in the summer of 2023 if refineries struggle under mandates of unique formulations of gasoline.” If that were the whole story, a lot of RVers might consider taking up chess or lawn darts.

But that wasn’t the whole story. Let’s look at it this way: Were you able to RV last year, with gas prices as they were? Then the story really is this: You’ll probably be able to RV this year—and perhaps even put more miles on the odometer. Compared to the freakish pump prices of 2022, this year will probably see lower prices across the country. No, not as low as 2021, but, hey, better than 2022.

Still not a “cakewalk”

Make no mistake, GasBuddy warns, “2023 is not going to be a cakewalk for motorists. It could be expensive.” This from Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis. “The national average could breach $4 per gallon as early as May – and that’s something that could last through much of the summer driving season.” And where do the prices go from there? Look to see a peak on fuel prices in June, with a U.S. average of $4.19 a gallon. We’ve lifted a chart from GasBuddy’s report—you can click on it to enlarge it.

How is $4.19 a gallon for gas “good news”? Echoing GasBuddy’s report, Uncle Sam’s own fuel price gurus at the Department of Energy Information speak up. Comparing 2022 prices to projections for 2023, things do seem to be headed in the right direction. On average through 2022, gas prices averaged $3.99. But the feds say they expect the year-long average this year to be around $3.51. That’s a 12% decrease.

Are you a “diesel-burner”?

How are things projected for the diesel-burning set? Says GasBuddy, “Diesel prices are forecast to average $4.12 in 2023, beginning the year at their highest level and then rebounding as high as $4.30 per gallon in June.” Still, Department of Energy records show the average price last year for diesel was just a smidge over $5.00. If the prediction holds true, then dieselers will actually see a better than 17.5 percent drop from last year.

Not everyone shares GasBuddy’s diesel price enthusiasm. In its December Short-Term Energy Outlook, the feds crystal ball gazers said they expected the 2023 average to hit $4.48 a gallon. That would turn into a 10.4 percent decrease, much closer to the drop expected for gassers.

So whom do you believe? GasBuddy’s De Haan warns, “Basically, curveballs are coming from every direction. Extreme amounts of volatility remain possible, but should become slightly more muted in the year ahead. I don’t think we’ve ever seen such an amount of volatility as we saw this year [2022], and that will be a trend that likely continues to lead to wider uncertainty over fuel prices going into 2023.”

More ways to save on fuel

Surely, fuel prices won’t be anything like they were in 2020, when the pandemic pushed fuel demand and associated prices into the basement. Still, having to pay less at the pump may make our travels more enjoyable. But there’s more to be done to improve the miles we can roll. Here are just a few “fuel economy” measures that can help take the heat off your wallet.

Watch your speed. As the old mechanic used to say, “Keep your foot out of the pot!” Driving above 60 cuts efficiency dramatically. While savings for automobiles are far easier to predict, “pushing that big box down the road” does burn up the energy for RVers. The fed’s fueleconomy.gov, reminds us, “Aggressive driving (speeding, rapid acceleration and braking) wastes gas. It can lower your gas mileage by roughly 15% to 30% at highway speeds and 10% to 40% in stop-and-go traffic.”

Stay in line. Are your motorhome’s or tow vehicle and trailer tires aligned? Bad tire alignment means dragging rubber down the road, instead of rolling freely. Fuel efficiency can drop by as much as 10%. Add to the issue, misaligned tires wear out faster, so more money out of your pocket.

Pump it up. Uncle Sam’s fuel economy whizzes say, “You can improve your gas mileage by 0.6% on average – up to 3% in some cases. How? By keeping your tires inflated to the proper pressure. Under-inflated tires can lower gas mileage by about 0.2% for every 1 psi drop in the average pressure of all tires.” Make it a practice to check tire pressure before pulling out in the morning.

If reduced gas prices still aren’t enough for you, don’t give up your RVing altogether. Think traveling closer to home. There’s beauty—and restfulness—to be found in RVing anywhere in the country.

##RVT1086b