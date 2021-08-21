Friday, August 20, 2021
Friday, August 20, 2021
A volcanic eruption… of butt wipes. Oh, the horror!

By Kate Doherty
This week, the owners of Mountain View Campground in Sundance, Wyoming, experienced a volcanic eruption when more than 50 flushable wipes clogged one site’s receptacle, spewing waste and wipes that covered the ground. Not only did this affect the entire site, but it affected the manifold causing blockage for RVers on each side of the mishap. What a crappy mess!

The anxiety-ridden owners had to shut down the site, clear the blockage and dig up at least one foot deep of the surrounding ground and apply lime to reduce the contamination of sewage. I asked if they had taken a picture. They hadn’t, but they did admit that, in hindsight, pictures of the disaster would educate RVers how much damage using “non-flushable” wipes cause. And don’t forget those toilet bowl cleaner pads. They should be disposed of, but not in your black tank. They’re full of chemicals that do not assist in breaking down waste.

Credit to City of Lakeland, Tennessee, for their cautionary wisdom.

There continues to be much controversy about whether to flush non-septic-safe toilet paper or flushable wipes into your black tank. If you’re in doubt, here’s a quick test. Fill a glass or bowl with water. Place one square of the toilet paper and/or one wipe. If either does not disintegrate within 30 minutes, don’t flush them into your tank. No one needs that headache!

