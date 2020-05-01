Husband says “No” to danger; wife says, “Let’s go!”

By Tom Mitchell

Is it true that in every relationship, one partner is more wild and adventurous than the other? If true, I’m not that person. I suffer from Acrophobia, an irrational fear of heights… And I swim like a rock.

So, I’m not the guy that says let’s go swimming in the ocean or let’s get on a roller coaster. Nope.

For two consecutive nights now there have been gale wind warnings (that came true both nights) at our location. Gale-force winds ranging between 39 to 54 mph, on the water and coastal areas is real rough stuff.

In an RV, with that wind speed, you know you’re in an RV. Robin says, “Let’s go down to the ocean and see how high the water is.” I have zero interest in doing that… and I tell her so!

Well, anyway, off we go, dark of night, wind howling at 50 mph. We can physically see the RV rocking side-to-side, and the rain is laterally blowing in our faces (at least 170 mph, yup). My face was stretched back, eyes wide open, jaw hanging open, jowls puffed full of air… I looked like a pufferfish gone wild. Yikes!

We get to the water’s edge and it’s way high! The seawater is pounding on the rocks and the waves are 10 feet high. I felt danger all around me. The wind screaming in my ears, the ocean waves roaring at me…

I could hear Davy Jones whispering my name in the wind. Of course, Robin is dancing around, barefoot, waving her arms in the air; wet, happy, hair plastered on her head. Her long eyelashes dripping rainwater.

I yelled, “Get back in the car,” and she jumped in the driver’s seat. I barely had my door closed when she turned toward the floating boat ramp, and in the yellow headlights, I saw this giant wave of water, reaching above the car, coming right toward us.

She accelerated hard, and yes, again, danger was all around us, everywhere, in the car, on the beach, everywhere…

She pulled the wheel hard left and the wave missed us, but just barely. Her laugh was infectious. I started laughing so hard my head hurt.

I have never before been able to say (in my life) that I felt danger was everywhere, all around me. I never put myself in a dangerous situation.

Because of my daring-do, adventurous wife, can I now check that off my list.

It’s never a dull moment with this girl.

So, again, I ask, is it true that in every relationship, one partner is more wild and adventurous than the other? Please vote below and leave a comment.