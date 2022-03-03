Camping changes underway at Alabama Hills

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has begun making camping and other changes in the Alabama Hills on the east side of the Sierra near Lone Pine, just a few miles west of U.S. 395. Key changes include new signs indicating areas that are now day-use only, added portable restrooms in two locations, and designated campsites in some areas. In the future, camping in the Alabama Hills area will require a free permit and be limited to sites identified with a campsite marker.

“The Alabama Hills is the only National Scenic Area managed by the BLM. We want to highlight this unique designation by taking care of the resources and values that make it special,” said the BLM Acting Bishop Field Manager Sherri Lisius.

The Alabama Hills is one of the best kept secrets in RV travel. It should be on every RVer’s bucket list. Chances are you have seen it hundreds of times in movies, TV commercials and Western movies filmed there. Roy Rogers, Hopalong Cassidy, the Lone Ranger and all the early TV cowboys filmed countless movies there.

On March 3, at 5 p.m., the BLM and Alabama Hills Stewardship group invites the public to attend the first in a series of “Hills Happenings” virtual information sessions. During these virtual sessions, the public will have an opportunity to ask the BLM staff and partners questions and hear updates about implementation of the Alabama Hills Management Plan. To attend the first “Hills Happening” event, please register here. The event is just the latest in public participation activities in the Alabama Hills.

From September 2021 to January 2022, the BLM partnered with Tread Lightly!, Milestar Tires, Friends of the Inyo, Inyo County, Alabama Hills Stewardship Group, Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, Eastern Sierra Interpretive Association and volunteers to remove more than 150 fire rings, several tons of ash and trash, and install signs to indicate day-use areas.

As a result of this work, the west side of Movie Road in the Movie Flat area and any area marked with a “no camping” sign are now day-use-only areas. This has helped preserve the view of historic areas where more than 400 motion pictures and countless commercials have been filmed. These efforts will aid in resolving conflicts between users, reduce impacts to natural resources and maintain the great views for which the Alabama Hills are known.

Visitors will see additional changes to the Alabama Hills as the BLM continues implementing the management plan this year. Those planning to visit the area can learn more by visiting the Alabama Hills “Visit Us” page at www.blm.gov/alabamahills.. For specific questions, contact the BLM Bishop Field Office at 760-872-5000 or BLM_CA_Web_BI@blm.gov.

##RVT1042b