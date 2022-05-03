Ask Dave: My RV’s hidden black tank valve is stuck open. How do I find it?

Dear Dave,

How can I reach my RV’s hidden black tank valve? It’s out of view. The valve is stuck open and I need to lubricate it, clean it or replace it. 2018 Winnebago Vista 31BE (Class A 32′). I have the Winnebago diagrams, so I know where it is—I just don’t know how to get to it. Thanks! —Tony

Dear Tony,

Winnebago has great resources on its website under Owner Resources. You can get wiring diagrams, plumbing schematics, and even 3D views. The list shows two sets of documents for your rig depending on the serial number. However, I could not see a difference in the location of the drain valve, so I think this is right.

In this first drawing, you can see the toilet, which is 89, and the “hidden” black water tank underneath that. Follow the drain pipe coming out of the side and you see an inline valve. When you hover over the valve, it is number 58. Pulling up the parts catalog it shows the valve remote.

Finding the hidden black tank valve

It does not show where the actual handle is. However, the red handle shown in the graphic doesn’t actually go to any of the valves, so it might loop to the inline one. Either way, it looks like you need to access it from inside a storage compartment.

From what I can see from the service compartment photo, the black waste pull handle is in the lower right. You can see the cable go into the compartment.

From the diagrams, we know the valve is to the right of the service center and piping. Looking at the compartment to the right, I see a couple of access panels. I would start by taking the smaller one off first to see what is behind. You might be able to get to it from the other side. If not, you will need to take the larger one off.

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Read more from Dave here.

