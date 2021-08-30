Ask Dave: LP stove and oven won’t light. Why not?

Answers to questions about RV Repair and Maintenance from RV expert Dave Solberg, author of the RV Handbook and the managing editor of the RV Repair Club. This column appears Monday through Saturday in the RV Travel and RV Daily Tips newsletters. (Sign up for an email reminder for each new issue if you do not already receive one.) Today Dave discusses an LP stove that won’t light.



Dear Dave,

I have a problem with the oven and top burners in my Imagine travel trailer. Neither will light, either by sparker switch or manually by use of a lighter. No gas is reaching the oven pilot either. All other gas appliances are normal and work fine. Could there be a valve behind the stove in-line blocking the gas supply? —Leon

Dear Leon,

Every LP appliance should have an in-line shut-off valve somewhere close to the appliance. For example, this picture shows the shut-off valve of the refrigerator accessed from the outside vent cover.

You can see the copper supply tube coming from the right side of the photo that is connected to a block assembly. This is the valve that the module board opens and closes to start and stop the operation. It has a manual open and close lever as well. This allows a technician to close the valve to work on the unit and even remove it, and still allow LP to go to other appliances.

Your stovetop and oven are typically an all-in-one unit, so the supply line would come in from the bottom. It should have a valve down along the floor line. I would suggest opening lower cabinet doors or taking out drawers, as this valve is typically not very accessible.

Verify gas coming to burners

I would also suggest verifying if you have any gas or air coming to the burners. This can be done by having a water column tester installed prior to the stove connection. You can also use an LP leak tester at the stovetop. Open the burner valve and use the tester to verify LP is present. If it shows there is LP, then you have an issue with the appliance’s orifice and not enough LP present.

Read more from Dave here.

Dave Solberg worked at Winnebago for 15 years developing the dealer training program, as marketing manager, and conducting shows. As the owner of Passport Media Creations, Dave has developed several RV dealer training programs, the RV Safety Training program for The Recreation Vehicle Safety and Education Foundation, and the accredited RV Driving Safety program being conducted at rallies and shows around the country. Dave is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

HAVE A QUESTION FOR DAVE?

Ask it here. Please be as brief as possible. Attach a photo or two if it might help Dave with his response.

##RVT1014