Ask Dave: Should I condition my rubber roof or recoat it?

Dear Dave,

We have a 2018 Sunset Trail 33-ft. RK291 travel trailer with a rubber roof. Would it be best to use a conditioner or recoating product on it? I plan on doing it myself, whichever product I use. Thank you. —Robert

Dear Robert,

It depends on the type of rubber material and the condition it is in. There are basically three types of rubber membranes used on RVs: EPDM, TPO, and PVC roofing material such as XTRM PLY by LaSalle Bristol, which is owned by Patrick Industries.

Determining the roof material

To determine the type of material you have, you will need to remove an interior roof vent trim piece and look at the underside of the roof material.

EPDM will be black on the underside. TPO will be the same color as the top side. Alpha Systems, which is owned by Lippert, is also TPO and will have a fleece backing. It is harder to identify a PVC material because it has the same color top and bottom but it usually has a higher shine to it.

According to a Crossroads RV representative, your 2018 has an Alpha TPO roof material. You should be able to verify this by removing the roof vent inside the ring. You should see a fleece lining on the underside of the material. The first thing I would suggest is to get two ladders and a scaffold and inspect the roof material and seams. Alpha should be cleaned 2-3 times per year with Murphy’s Oil Soap and warm water. They do not recommend any type of conditioner.

Deterioration

However, if your material is showing excess signs of deterioration, then just cleaning will not be enough to keep it from deteriorating further and causing leaks.

At this point, it is best to recondition the roof with an aftermarket coating or restoration product. There are several on the market, many designed for the commercial building industry. Personally, I think Dicor makes one of the best and easiest products to apply. Their Rubber Roof Coating System is a two-part application. The first is with a cleaner and the second is the coating, which is applied with a simple paint roller. They also have an advanced product called CoolCoat that incorporates ceramic particles to help disperse heat with the coating.

Whichever method you choose, it is important to inspect the roof and especially the sealants of the front cap to roof, roof to sidewall, and any vents or skylights mounted to the roof. Just applying a new coating will not eliminate moisture leaks in these areas. If the sealants are cracked or separating, you will want to address them by either applying a sealant designed for your TPO material or by removing the old sealant and applying a new self-leveling lap sealant. Many RVers choose to use Eternabond, which I have used on several trailers over the years with great success. However, nothing should be applied without a thorough cleaning and prep work!

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Read more from Dave here.

