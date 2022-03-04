Ask Dave: I replaced the fuel line, now the generator won’t start

Dear Dave,

I have an Onan genset in our 94′ Winnebago Class A Vectra. I am unable to start it! It worked perfectly prior to my changing the rubber fuel line link, due to age cracking, between the metal vehicle line and the input side of the fuel pump. I have checked and rechecked all fuses, wiring, etc. I even tried blowing in the rubber input line! Putting fuel in a can and disconnecting the fuel line at the carburetor reveals no fuel intake by the pump. I tried filling the rubber line to the pump and from the carburetor to no avail. Is there some sort of airlock or priming method I need to do to reactivate the pump? I am stumped! Thank you. —Doug W.

Dear Doug,

Most of the Onan generators have a start/stop/prime switch such as this one.

Press the switch to the Stop/Prime position (down) and the light should blink and then stay on steady and the unit is primed. Also, check to see if there is a Winter/Summer lever. If so, this will adjust the mix ratio. Try this a few times and if it still doesn’t start try troubleshooting the following.

Generator won’t start, try these steps

With any combustible engine, we look for two things: spark and fuel. My first question is does the starter engage and the generator physically turn over trying to start? If the battery is low, it might not be turning fast enough to start so you might need to add a battery booster.

Let’s assume it is turning over. The next thing I would suggest is to remove the spark plug. Keep it connected to the spark plug wire, ground it to the case, then crank it over to verify there is a spark. If not, then it’s probably the coil. If there is a spark, we need to look at the fuel supply.

The first thing I would do is change the fuel filter at the generator as it could have gotten clogged or even collapsed. It’s frustrating when something works perfectly, as you indicated, and then doesn’t for what seems no apparent reason. I call these “gremlins,” as they appear out of nowhere and cause issues and sometimes disappear again!

It could be the fuel pump, which I believe is mechanical on your unit rather than electronic. See if you can disconnect the line after the pump and crank it over to see if you get fuel coming out. Make sure you have the hose in a container. If nothing comes out, it would seem to be the pump. If it does, then I would assume the carburetor is varnished and needs to be cleaned or rebuilt.

