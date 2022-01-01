Ask Dave: My rig gets blown all over the road. What can I do?

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club. Today he discusses a motorhome with loose steering and which gets blown all over the road.



Hi Dave,

I just bought a new 2022 Winnebago Adventurer 35F. My problem is that when I drive this motorhome on the interstate, large trucks blow me all over the road. When there is a cross-wind it is very hard to keep the RV in its lane. The steering is a bit loose and I find myself constantly over-steering to keep the motorhome in its lane. My friend tells me that I just have to learn how to drive this motorhome; that it’s different than a car. But after an hour of driving, I’m a nervous wreck. Someone was telling me that I could replace the stabilizer bar on the front end of the motorhome with a heavier one that might tighten up the steering. Do you have any suggestions? I love the motorhome but I don’t want to be a nervous wreck driving it. Thanks. —Mike

Hi Mike,

The first thing I would do is get the unit weighed by individual wheel position, if possible. About the only way this can be done is by rhe RV Safety & Education Foundation (RVSEF) weighing teams. You can find their schedule of locations here.

At least have your RV weighed at a CAT Scale

If you cannot find an RVSEF weighing team in your location, at least have your RV weighed at a CAT Scale by individual axle. You need to make sure your rig is not over Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) or Gross Axle Weight Rating (GAWR). An overloaded rig can cause extreme handling issues as well as tire issues.

This will also help determine the proper air pressure to put in the tires as the psi listed on the side of the tire is for maximum pressure at maximum weight or GVWR. If your rig is not loaded to the max, the pressure should be slightly lower. You can visit RVSEF and go to the tire chart for your brand of tire and find the recommended pressure.

Document that there’s an issue

Next, I would contact your selling dealer or Winnebago’s Owner Relations department to have it documented that there is an issue. Winnebago does perform an alignment on all rigs at the end of the line. However, alignment can be off due to delivery or loading additional weight in the rig. Typically alignment is not covered as a warranty item. However, if there is a chassis issue, that should be covered. Make sure you work with your dealership or Winnebago to find an alignment shop that is familiar with the Adventurer 35F chassis. Your front axle has leaf springs and independent shocks, and there could be an issue with those, as well. So a good inspection should be done prior to the alignment.

If all that is within factory specifications, there are steering enhancements that can be added such as Safe T Plus Precision Steering Control, or Roadmaster’s Reflex Steering Stabilizer. I would only go this route after you have verified the chassis components are within specification.

