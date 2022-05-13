Ask Dave: What is the best roadside assistance and insurance for my RV?

Dear Dave,

I have had AARP roadside assistance since 2005, but it let me down last summer on I-10 in just my car. Which roadside assistance plan is best for an RV? Which insurance is best for an RV? I am a clueless newbie about everything, and old enough to forget a lot, too. Thanks. —Shanti, 2004 Forest River Sunseeker

Dear Shanti,

Sorry to hear about your experience with AARP last summer—typically they are very reliable. My wife has been a member for many years. Thankfully, she only had to use them a couple of times.

Over the years I have seen a wave of companies come as go as the RV market got hot and cold. With it being red-hot now, it’s being flooded with companies jumping in to make a quick buck that don’t have the experience or personnel to handle the numbers.

As far as roadside assistance, I am a huge fan of Coach-Net as they have RVIA-certified technicians on the 24-hour hotline. In addition, they work with almost every manufacturer to ensure the proper guidance is given. I started working with them way back in the late 1980s at Winnebago, as we provided a free one-year membership with the purchase of every coach. It was a good program for us as they provided 24/7 tech support that we did not have available. They have formed a network of experts in every area—from towing to locksmiths around the country. If your rig needs to be towed, they know how it is supposed to be towed. I’ve seen units at dealerships that got the front end ripped off due to someone not experienced with RVs.

RV insurance

As for insurance, I highly recommend doing some research with companies that have specific RV-related policies. The best policy for you depends on many things such as full-time RVing, agreed value, and total cost replacement. I ran an article awhile back on the different policies. Also, RVtravel.com writer Randall Brink wrote about running into the same issue with his policy. Read “The most important word in your RV’s insurance policy … Is it wrong?”

There are several options for RV insurance out there. However, I like Farm & City Insurance Agency in Forest City. They are independent and can find the company/policy that fits for you. Also, they have a great customer service department that will help if you have an issue. Saving $XXX in 15 minutes isn’t always the best policy when it comes time to get an agent on the line when you need him or her.

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Read more from Dave here.

