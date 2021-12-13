Ask Dave: Can I tow my Ford F-150 with my Tiffin?

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club. Today he discusses towing a Ford F-150 pickup truck with a Tiffin RV.



Dear Dave,

I have a 2019 Tiffin 32SA with a Ford V10 gas engine, as well as a 4×4, 4-door, 6-foot-bed, 2021 F-150 Ford truck.

Ford says the truck weighs somewhere between 4,000 and 5,000 pounds. My coach has a 5,000-pound towing capacity. I feel OK about towing it as I can unhook and drive it up any long hills we might run into when traveling to make it easier on the coach.

Have you heard from other Tiffin owners if towing at the high end of the recommended towing capacity is an issue? Thanks. —Rick

Dear Rick,

There is a big difference between towing legally and towing safely! I helped the Recreational Vehicle Safety and Education Foundation develop their comprehensive safety program, which includes towing. I spent a considerable amount of time researching and working with chassis manufacturers as well as RV manufacturers regarding this subject.

The first thing I would recommend is to weigh your F-150 and get an actual weight, not what Ford estimates it should be. There are many factors that can add weight to your vehicle such as aftermarket-installed options and what you might be putting in as additional cargo.

Towing capacity

A safe rule of thumb is to take 10% off your motorhome towing capacity. You do not want to be at maximum towing weight when it comes time to stop in extreme situations such as a mountain pass or 6% grade, hot weather, or wet conditions. So, if your towing capacity of the Tiffin is 5,000 lbs., you would take off 500 lbs., so that is under 4,500 lbs.

You also do not want to be at maximum weight as you will not have any additional power or torque when needed. That could be to not only get up the hill, as you indicated, but also in other situations you might need the “umph” to go a little faster. That would include, or example, at a merge lane to get ahead of a merging car, or to pass a vehicle and get back into the right lane.

And, finally, it is imperative that you install a supplemental braking system on your towed (toad) vehicle as it is required by Tiffin at anything over 1,500 lbs. It is also a law, known as “Road Use Laws,” in several states. They are all different. For example, Iowa is anything over 3,000 lbs., but New Jersey is 1,500 lbs. We are seeing more DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement officers pulling RVers over and giving tickets for supplemental brakes. However, in my opinion it’s a safety issue and I would recommend either the Blue Ox or Roadmaster braking systems.

