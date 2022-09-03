Autumn festivals are popular RV family destinations

Cooler weather and brilliant blasts of color play host to hundreds of local autumn festivals across America. Pick one of your favorites, pack the RV and have a fun-filled family weekend.

Common Ground Country Fair – Unity, Maine – Sept. 23-25, 2022

The Fair features hundreds of exhibits, speakers and activities in “66 different areas where fairgoers can engage in educational talks and demonstrations” focused on sustainable living. Topics range from urban beekeeping and fiber arts to green building. “Families can enjoy a diversity of activities from the iconic sheep dog demonstration to haystack jumping.” There is also live music, kids’ games and organic food from around The Pine Tree State.

Tickets are available on the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association website until Sept. 21 at advance prices of $15 for adults and $12 for seniors and teens 13-17. Children 12 and under are free.

On the ‘Planning Your Visit‘ page, check out the ‘Camping and Accommodations’ section for specific RV information. The organizers’ extensive list features campgrounds from 3/4-mile to about an hour away. Those on Facebook can check out: Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association.

There are many festivals scheduled across Maine during the Harvest season. These popular events celebrate Maine’s farm fresh produce and local products and are perfect RV camping opportunities for families during the crisp outdoor season.

A few more Autumn Festivals:

– Warrens Cranberry Festival – Sept. 23-25, 2022 – Warrens, Wis.

– Harvest Festival – Oct. 1-2, 2022 – Santa Fe, N. Mex.

– National Apple Harvest Festival – Oct. 1-2, 8-9, 2022 – Biglerville, Penn.

– Sonoma County Harvest Fair – Oct. 15, 2022 – Sonoma, Calif.

– Wellfleet OysterFest – Oct. 15-16, 2022 – Cape Cod, Mass.

– Circleville Pumpkin Show – Oct. 19-22, 2022 – Circleville, Ohio

– Louisiana Pecan Festival – Nov. 4-6, 2022 – Colfax, La.

– NC Pecan Harvest Festival – Nov. 5, 2022 – Whiteville, N.C.

–– Julianne G. Crane

