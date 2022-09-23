Why you need to be nice to your RV dealer

When your new RV has box problems and you have a chassis problem, too, which should you fix first? That’s easy. Can you get them both fixed without having to run around yourself, when the RV dealer is just across town but the chassis dealer is halfway across the state? Well, maybe.

If either of your RV’s problems is “in the way” of getting the other problem taken care of, then as a general rule you should get that one fixed first, both practically speaking and legally. If you don’t, you could end up in a lawsuit against both companies with them blaming each other for not being able to get their warranty-covered defects fixed, while you are stuck in the middle getting nowhere.

Always be mindful that there are some chassis problems that have to be fixed before a box problem can even be dealt with, like some engine problems. And there are some box problems (like a slide out that won’t go back in) that have to be fixed before the RV can even go to the chassis dealer.

Generally, the law says you can’t legally complain about the RV dealer not getting something fixed if they couldn’t even start on the box problem because the chassis problem had to be fixed first.

But what if you only want to make one repair trip? How do you get the RV dealer to agree to run your RV over to the chassis dealer to get that work done without you having to do the run around?

Well, if the RV’s box problem and chassis problem have nothing to do with each other, or you know that after the box work your RV will need to go to a chassis dealer too, then it’s time to remember the old proverb, you catch more flies with honey than vinegar.

In other words, be nice to your RV dealer. Call the dealer to make an appointment to get the box problem fixed and then, as nicely as you can, tell them that you also have this chassis problem and you are wondering if they could take care of that at the same time. You will be more successful in your request to the dealer if you are “sweeter” or nice to them rather than being, frankly, mean and pushy.

So don’t just ask or tell them that you want your RV dealer to take it to the chassis company dealer. Remember that legally they probably don’t have to do that because the chassis in most RVs are made and warranted by a different company than the RV box. That means that most RV dealers don’t have to repair a chassis problem and don’t even have the equipment to work on a chassis.

It really is true that you catch more flies with honey than vinegar. And you will get more help and cooperation from your dealer if you do that.

Ron Burge is the nation’s leading expert on RV lemon law. He can be reached at RVLemonLaw.com.

##RVT1071