Beer saves an RVer’s life

An RVer in Lowell, Massachusetts, says he owes his life to beer. Don’t head for the store to buy a six-pack just yet—there’s more to the story. It involves a propane explosion and good friends showing up at the right time. This is how beer saved an RVer’s life.

Motorhome shooting flames

Last week, Eugenio Medeiros bought himself a used Class C motorhome. On Thursday, he’d filled up the LP tank on the rig. The next day, Friday, he took the rig in and had the oil changed. After that, he’d parked the rig in a lot near the Portuguese American Civic League in Lowell’s Back Bank neighborhood.

Medeiros told a local news outlet that after he parked the rig, he had a notion to perhaps take a nap in his new unit. Prior to his snooze, Medeiros strolled into the civic club to chat it up with some friends. Before he could make good on the nap notion, a couple of friends bought him beers, delaying his walk back to the RV.

While sitting on a barstool in the club, another friend ran in the door with some news. Eugenio’s motorhome was shooting flames.

“Can opener tore the side off”

The Civic League building is located by some homes. In one of those homes lived the Darisse family. Melissa Darisse says she and her husband heard a loud “pop” and then felt a vibration that shook their home. Tim ran to check out the source of the sound, and found the Class C shooting flames out of a side vent. He ran up to the rig to see if anyone was inside.

Here’s what the Darisses told local paper, The Lowell Sun. “And then the next thing you know, there was another loud pop and the thing was engulfed,” Melissa Darisse said. “Like in a big huge ball of flames.”

Tim Darisse yelled toward the flaming vehicle to see if there was anyone inside. If there were, he recalled thinking they were probably doomed.

“The other side looked like a can opener tore it off,” Tim Darisse said. “The whole other side was literally blown off.”

Victim waxes philosophical

Firefighters responded and had the Class C inferno under control in about 15 minutes. Afterwards, neighbors noted the motorhome wasn’t the only thing damaged. One resident noted his windows had cracked from the explosion. A nearby building suffered melted siding from the intense heat.

As for Eugenio Medeiros, whose rig was a total loss? He waxes philosophical. “I was just about to go to sleep out there,” he said. “But a friend buys another beer, you hang out, and another friend buys another beer, you hang out. They delayed my death.” Yep, beer saves an RVer’s life.

