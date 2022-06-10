Five benefits of taking an RV vacation

With fuel hitting all-time highs, many RVing families are reconsidering their summer vacations. In order to save money, folks are thinking they’ll simply forgo a vacation this year. That could be a big mistake. Even dangerous. Here are five reasons why you should take an RV vacation this year.

Relationship benefits

Covid. Masks. Social distancing. School closings. Work from home. Covid variants. Return to school. Masks? Return to work. I think we can all agree that the last couple of years have been exhausting. And pressure-filled.

This year’s RV vacation can help rebuild or strengthen your relationship with your spouse and/or your children. Time away from the daily pressures of work and hectic family routines is essential. A vacation gives you a chance to see your significant other and kids in a whole new light. A vacation provides the opportunity for you to experience new (and favorite) things together. These memories often last a lifetime. And time away offers a chance for the family to talk—really communicate—about their thoughts, dreams, and plans for the future.

Mental health benefits

When we’re under pressure, the stress hormone, cortisol, builds up in our system. Over time, this stress can lead to anxiety and even depression. A vacation physically removes us from our daily stressors and gives our emotions a well-deserved respite. Even a brief break from our regular routine can provide long-term mental health benefits.

We don’t always recognize when the ones we love are feeling down. Children especially are often unable to voice their fears and anxious feelings. It may well be years before we know how the pandemic and rise in violence have affected our children. Until then, we need to do all we can to de-stress them. Perhaps that makes this year’s vacation more important than ever.

Physical health benefits

For years, physicians have seen how daily stress affects our physical health. Pharmaceutical companies have responded with migraine meds, sleep aids, and many other medicines in an effort to curb the alarming physical results of daily stress. No matter what job you hold or even if you’re retired, each day brings the potential for worry, anxiety, and stress. Day after day this pressure builds until eventually it negatively impacts our physical health.

We now know that vacations actually reduce the risk of heart disease (Framingham Heart Study). Simply put, our bodies feel better when we experience a break from stressful routines. The study further found that postponing a vacation for a single year can increase the risk of heart problems. Isn’t better physical health a good reason to take a vacation? I certainly think so.

RV vacation: Personal satisfaction

A 2013 study by Washington State University, University of Illinois Urbana, and Texas A&M University showed that frequent travel had a positive effect on a person’s reported life satisfaction and how they perceived their quality of life.

It seems like common sense. If you can relieve work or daily life stress, even for a short time, you feel better. Vacations help restore the work-play balance for life. After a vacation, many people have a better outlook about returning to work. Even when returning to our normal routines, and stress is reintroduced, the memories of our vacation help to put things into perspective.

Productivity benefits

Finally, vacations can help people be more productive in their daily lives. The Boston Consulting Group studied workers and found this to be true: Vacations bring happiness. Happy workers are more productive. It’s a win-win for both companies and their workforce.

When my husband and I return from a vacation, I feel rejuvenated. I’m empowered to take on “normal life” once again. I’m thankful for the time away—no matter how long or short a vacation it’s been.

The many benefits of taking a vacation make it well worth the time, money, and energy spent. Don’t you think so, too?

