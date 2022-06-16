Thursday, June 16, 2022

BLM closes some Montana areas due to flooding

By RV Travel
Carbella Campground

Due to recent extreme weather and unprecedented flood levels in the region, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has temporarily closed the following locations in Montana:

Ruby Creek Campground (south of Ennis, MT)

Carbella Campground (north of Yellowstone National Park)

Sundance Lodge Recreation Area (just outside Laurel, MT)

Howrey Island Recreation Area (near Hysham in Treasure County)

Subsequently, the BKM is advising the public to stay off the water until flows subside to a safe condition, including BLM boat launch sites. The BLM South Dakota Field Office in Belle Fourche remains open after encountering a recent hailstorm causing damage to multiple structures and vehicles.

“Emergency closures are in effect until further notice,” the BLM advised in a news release. “Please refer to your local emergency services for the latest information on any closures, notices or potential evacuation orders.”

