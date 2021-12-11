Breaking News: California vote complicates future use of RV generators

BREAKING NEWS

(Friday, Dec. 10, 2021) — California regulators voted yesterday to ban the sale of new gas-powered leaf blowers and lawn mowers starting in 2024 and portable generators by 2028, the latest step in the state’s aggressive effort to transition toward a carbon-free economy.

The legislation is not aimed specifically at portable or RV-specific generators, but at high polluting landscaping equipment. According to the California Air Resources Board, operating a typical professional gas-powered lawn mower for an hour emits as much pollution as driving a car from Los Angeles to Las Vegas. Operating a backpack leaf blower for an hour emits pollution comparable to driving that same car from Los Angeles to Denver.

Portable generators and built-in gas RV generators would be required to meet more stringent pollution standards as of 2024, and would be banned as of 2028 unless they meet zero emission standards. The RV Industry Association fought the legislation, but was unsuccessful in stopping it.

The ban on sales will only apply to new generators. Owners of older engines will be permitted to continue using their existing equipment.

