Around the campfire: The many kinds of “RV travelers.” Which are you?

Recently we had a lively discussion about the different kinds of RV travelers. The conversation teeter-tottered between a humorous and semi-serious tone. Yes, broad generalizations were made. Very broad. Keep that in mind as you “listen in” on the conversation.

RV travelers on the road

The “make-good-time” RV travelers

This person has a lead foot on the gas pedal. Always. They like to brag about how quickly they can drive their rig from Point A to Point B. They revel in telling others how they were able to cut travel time by 30 minutes, simply by not stopping. Ever. The make-good-time RV traveler has an auxiliary fuel tank that eliminates time-consuming fuel stops. They always pack a lunch because that, too, eliminates downtime. No liquid beverages are ever allowed inside the rig because that necessitates bathroom breaks. (Bathroom breaks, even when done very quickly are never fast enough.) Yes, “make-good-time” RV travelers are the first to arrive at the campground. However, they usually end up waiting for check-in time.

The “stop-and-smell-every-single-flower” RV travelers

These people are carefree. They don’t use clocks, a watch, or any other time device. They’ve even used electrical tape to cover over the clock on the RV’s dashboard. Traveling with the stop-and-smell-every-single-flower RV traveler means you’ll read all of the roadside markers along your route. Yes, every one. You’ll also stop at least three times each hour for a “let’s stretch our legs a little” break. This RV traveler has never arrived at the campground before dark.

RV travelers at the campground

The “do-er”

These RV travelers arrive at the campground ready for action. They immediately greet the neighboring RVers and survey them about “everything there is to do around here.” Minutes after setting up the RV, they’re peering over the campground map. By the time a travel buddy has extended the RV slides, the “do-ers” have the afternoon and evening planned. There’ll be mini-golf, swimming, and bocce ball. And that’s all before three when their golf round is scheduled to begin. After golf, they have a reservation for an early meal in order to make it to the movie. Tomorrow is horseback riding, cave spelunking, and fishing. In the morning. The afternoon still has an open window of time between rock climbing and sky diving, but you can bet that the “open window” will be scheduled to close soon. This type of RV traveler comes home exhausted and can’t figure out why.

The “be-er”

Don’t read that as “beer.” It’s “be-er”—people who prefer to sit. All. Day. They have no interest in meeting the RV neighbors, but they smile at them, friendly-like. The “be-er” never wanders off their assigned RV site. When coerced into doing something (anything), they hesitate. Then come the questions: How long will this take? When will we be back? Will there be lots of other people? When will we be back? You get the picture. The “be-er” RV travelers arrive back home and when asked, have nothing to say about their trip. Mostly because they’re a “be-er” and not a “do-er.”

Conclusion

As the fire died down, the RV traveler descriptions got sillier and sillier. There may also have been some finger-pointing along the way. We laughed as we recognized ourselves in some of the descriptions—even as outlandish as they became! We all enjoyed a good chuckle.

Laughs aside, everyone around the campfire agreed. Not all RV travelers are the same. In order to make things work, we need to compromise at times. We have to make communication a priority. We need to find good-natured humor in our differences, too.

What kind of RV traveler are you? How do you negotiate differences between you and travel buddies? Share ideas with us in the comments below.

RELATED

##RVT1056