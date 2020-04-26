Campground Chatter with Janet Groene, April 25, 2020

The latest news about camping and developments in North American campgrounds and RV parks from Janet Groene.

DISCLAIMER: This blog is for late-breaking news for RV travelers. Information is believed current at press time but conditions can change quickly, especially now. Check ahead by phone. Don’t rely on websites or Facebook. Get specifics about rates, campground facilities, reservation policies, campsite specifications and the condition of access roads. No endorsement of any campground or product is implied by this reporter nor this website.

FULL ALERT: (1) These days we are seeing many news postings about “RV parking.” Look further. This may mean day parking only or temporary dry camping in a public parking lot for the homeless. (2) With the current uncertainty, different cancellation policies apply depending on the event or campground. For example, you may have to claim your ticket refund from the event sponsors and your camping reservation at the same event from another company. Customer satisfaction policies are being developed to suit each situation. Read the fine print.

DATELINE: April 25, 2020



ALABAMA STATE PARK OFFERS PLANT EDUCATION

Stalk wild edible and medicinal plants with experts at Cheaha State Park. The park in northern Alabama has 77 improved campsites including four ADA sites with water, 20, 30 and 50 electric and sewer hookups. Hike paths at the site of the state’s highest mountain. The park has a playground, dog park and a lodge with restaurant. The popular plant programs are held periodically and are expected to be fully back by June, perhaps earlier. Go to alapark.com.

CALIFORNIA COUNTY FAIR BOASTS BEAUTIFUL GROUNDS

The Nevada County Fairgrounds, Grass Valley, announce the annual county fair for August 12-16, with RV sites available in what they claim are the state’s most beautiful fairgrounds. Enjoy all the hoopla of an old-fashioned county fair with animals, thrill rides, music, food, blue ribbons and exhibits. This year’s fair theme is “Miners, Marigolds & Memories!” Usually open all year, the RV park here is temporarily closed for the coronavirus crisis. For future reservations call (530) 273-6217.

INDIANA STATE PARK SEES MAJESTY OF MONARCHS

One of the highlights of the year at Chain O’ Lakes State Park, Albion, is the return of monarch butterflies and the family friendly Monarch Mania Weekend. This year it’s scheduled for August 14-15. Hike, boat and fish the park’s kettle lakes. See the historic Stanley Schoolhouse. The park has RV sites, some with full hookups, as well as tent and equestrian camping. Celebrate the official Indiana state insect with a weekend of monarch programs, education, family events and plenty of photographs of the magnificent monarch butterfly.

MINNESOTA CAMPGROUND TO OPEN IN STAGES

HooDoo Point Campgrounds, Tower, will begin its season May 1 by welcoming seasonal campers. Monthly campers will be phased in later pending approval by the city council.

MINNESOTA STATE PARK HAS BISON TOURS

Reserve one of the 40 RV sites at Blue Mounds State Park, Luverne, and sign up for a Bison Tour to see the park’s own bison herd. Centuries ago, Plains Indians lived here by harvesting prairie riches such as bison, elk and prairie chickens. Today, a herd of bison resides in the park. The park also has a small population of coyotes and a stable deer population. Birdwatchers can see several western species as well as resident birds of the tallgrass prairie.

OHIO COUNTRY CONCERT GOES FOR 40 YEARS

The place to be in in July is under blue skies in beautiful Ohio for the 40th annual Country Concert. This year’s stars include Alan Jackson, Luke Combs and Jason Aldean supported by scads of other country greats. Dates are July 9-11. The place is Fort Laramie near Piqua. RV sites have water and 50-amp electric. Camping packages from $99 for the weekend include two wristbands. Call (937) 295-3000.

OREGON OPEN IN JULY FOR MUSIC

They call Harefest the Mother of All Tribute Festivals, an annual way to remember favorite band sounds from the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s. More than 20 bands will be on hand July 10-11 in Canby, playing on four stages. Reserved RV spaces are 20 X 40 feet and have no hookups. Camping passes and tickets must be purchased separately.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE PARK IN AUGUST

Choose from 94 shaded RV sites at Table Rock State Park, Pickens, where the Koala Bottle 15K/5K will be run on scenic, single track trails on August 16. Entry fees are $30 and $20 and include a tee shirt as well as food and drink at the finish line. Choose your RV site here.

SOUTH DAKOTA CAMPING WITH BLUEGRASS

The Black Hills at Sturgis have rung out for 40 years with bluegrass music and good camping fellowship. This year the dates are June 26-28 for the annual Black Hills Bluegrass Festival at the Rush No More RV Resort & Campground, where there are RV sites and cabins for you and the family. Sign on for at least three days so you don’t miss the entire menu of concerts, jam sessions, workshops, children’s activities, food and drink concessions and the Sunday Gospel Music Show.

Stay Tuned

• As of this writing, Canada’s provincial parks are all closed through May 31. Some private campgrounds are opening early for returning Canadian snowbirds who will be quarantined for 14 days.

• New Hampshire state parks are on hold until further notice, but the governor is allowing private campgrounds to make their own decisions. Ayers Lake Farm Campground and Cottages in Barrington, which has been in the same family for nine generations, plans a May 20 opening.

Janet Groene is the author of more than 25 books including Living Aboard Your RV, 4th Edition, available at Amazon.com. Her brand-new Farley Halladay book, “April Avenger, a Yacht Yenta Mystery,” is available at Amazon.com. See Janet Groene’s weekly Solo Woman posts at SoloWomanRV.

