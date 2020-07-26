Campground Chatter with Janet Groene, July 25, 2020

The latest news about camping and developments in North American campgrounds and RV parks from Janet Groene.

DISCLAIMER: This blog is for late-breaking news for RV travelers. Information is believed current at press time but conditions change quickly. Check ahead by phone directly with the campground. Don’t rely on websites or Facebook. Get specifics about rates, campground facilities (full services and activities may not be open yet), reservation policies, campsite specifications and the condition of access roads including tolls. No endorsement of any campground or product is implied by this reporter nor this website.

FULL ALERT: The schedules of openings, partial openings, re-closings and cancellations is still in flux. Many are fixed by state, county and city authorities. They may apply differently to private and public campgrounds and to residents versus non-residents of that state or county. Check ahead for details.

DATELINE: July 25, 2020



ARIZONA RV GOLF RESORT STILL HAS LOTS FOR SALE

New in Case Grande, Desert Springs Ranch offers 103 RV sites for rent or sale. Amenities include golf with driving range and putting course, swimming pool, hot tub, fire pit, cable TV, pickleball, a clubhouse with pool table and plenty of social activities. Dining and a casino are nearby. (520) 840-7156

BRITISH COLUMBIA GETS HUGE NEW FUEL STOP

In the Chilcotin country west of Williams Lake, a new $4.5 million highway stop is being built by First Nation people. Expanding on the present Esso station, they are adding a modern café serving regional cuisine, an RV campground and a totem honoring Chief Anaham, whom the community is named after. Opening is anticipated for early 2021.

FLORIDA CLASSIC CAR SHOW SHINES IN 2021

The 10th annual Quail Run Classic Car Show is scheduled for March 13, 2021, at the Quail Run RV Resort, Wesley Chapel. See sports cars, classic cars and muscle cars cruise in and pose for the judges (and your camera). Admission is free. The 292-site, big rig-friendly resort has some pull-thru lots as well as free wi-fi and cable TV, camp store, swimming pool and, they add whimsically, “free snow removal.” (813) 973-0999

FLORIDA TO WELCOME NEW RV RESORT

The Keystone Heights RV Resort in North Florida is accepting autumn reservations now for a new, first-class RV resort featuring a variety of sites with annual, monthly and nightly rates starting at $62. There will be tennis, a clubhouse, bocce ball, pickleball, swimming pool, wi-fi and a fitness center. Current plan is for a November completion date. (813) 924-1243

NEW CAMPGROUND IN ILLINOIS

Pleasant Creek Campground has opened along a tributary of the Vermilion River in the Illinois Valley. Tree-shaded campsites, tent sites and cabins start at $38 with water and electric. Best for larger RVs is the Oak Grove section near the camp store and basketball court. The park is five miles from the entrance of Starved Rock State Park. Its address is Oglesby, a town known for unique shops and historic sites. (815) 431-0936

NORTH CAROLINA VACATION ICON FOR SALE

Bogue Inlet Fishing Pier, including the restaurant and Beachfront RV Park at Emerald Isle, is for sale, so RV travelers be aware that things there could change. The destination offers a complete, walk-able resort with dining, fishing, boating, camping and shopping. For information about the Beachfront RV Park call (252) 354-6400; for information about Emerald Isle call (252) 354-3424.

TENNESSEE TO GET NEW RV SPACES

Zoning has been approved for a new 13-site campground in Greeneville. To be named the Elysium RV Resort, it will have a clubhouse, laundry, showers and two parking spaces per campsite.

TENNESSEE FALL CONCERT SOLD OUT, BUT….

Camping reservations are sold out but check for a wait list for the Dumplin Valley Bluegrass Festival in Kodak near Gatlinburg, September 17-19. Bring a chair, the family and your own instrument if you want to join the pickin’. Fifteen bands perform rain or shine. Call (865) 397-7942 or (865) 740-1889.

WASHINGTON RV SITES TO GROW BY 55

The KOA in Pasco/Tri-Cities has 185 campsites and will add 55 more, according to local newspapers. Construction is set to start in October and finish in the spring. New spaces will be 75- to 91-feet long and 33- to 55-feet wide. Sites also will have attractive seating areas, propane fire pits and a barbecue area. Some will have their own fenced yard, a plus for pet owners. The destination park has many activities already on site. New plans call for adding miniature golf.

WISCONSIN CAMPGROUND PLANS BIG EVENT

Indian Trails Campground in Pardeeville is known for its kicky activities and long lists of things to do such as tomahawk throwing, fishing, swimming indoors and out, and Indian storytelling. Labor Day will top them all. Bring the family (3-night minimum) for the Bean Bag Tournament, build your own sundae, the BMX track, mountain biking, kayaking, movies under the stars and more. Standard and waterfront campsites have water and electric. Some full hook-up sites are also available. 608-429-3244

Stay Tuned

• Mountain River Ranch in Ririe, Idaho, has closed and is for sale. It remains to be seen whether it will remain a campground or the land used for other purposes.

• The Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians intends to build a 180,800-square-foot casino with 2,000 gaming devices and 45 table games just north of Salem, Oregon. The new casino complex on 20 acres would include restaurants, sports bar and night club entertainment. The Siletz Tribe currently operates the Hee Hee Illahee RV Resort on a small portion of the parcel.

Janet Groene is the author of more than 25 books including Living Aboard Your RV, 4th Edition, available at Amazon.com. Her brand-new Farley Halladay book, “May Misfire, a Yacht Yenta Mystery,” is available at Amazon.com. See Janet Groene’s weekly Solo Woman posts at SoloWomanRV.

Please send us your campground news. Just fill out the form.