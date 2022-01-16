Campground Crowding: “l resent snowbirds for taking over everything”

RV sales have skyrocketed and more people than ever are taking up RVing. The result is campground crowding like never before! In this weekly blog, RV Travel readers discuss their experiences. Maybe we can find some helpful tips and ways to work around the problem.

Here are a few observations from our readers.

First time snowbirding in the U.S.

Leonard R. is enthusiastic about this winter and looking forward to next year already. “Plan ahead! I am looking to book our snowbird trip starting December 2022 – May 2023. It is not a big inconvenience, but rather a labour of love! I am thoroughly enjoying our first winter trip in the Southern U.S., and can’t wait for next year’s adventure to start!

“As far as campground memberships go, I have researched many of them. I joined Harvest Hosts in 2020 and love it! We have stayed at farms, wineries, breweries and golf courses about 15 times over the last 1 1/2 years. This is a no-brainer to ‘fill in the gaps’ when we have longer reservations a couple of driving days away.

“I agree on some of the third-party reservation systems. I had to shorten a stay at Kathryn Abbey SP in Jacksonville due to the extended border closure. When I contacted them two months in advance they said they had a no refund policy. WTF??? I sent an email directly to the park explaining my situation. Eventually, I received a partial refund with ‘only’ a cancellation penalty of about $75. It is what it is.”

Avoiding membership campgrounds

Tyson K. has decided to avoid corporate campgrounds altogether. “Looks like I will be avoiding corporate campgrounds. Namely Encore and Thousand Trails! Nice work by those purveyors! I wonder how lawyers deal with that? Avoid them altogether.” (Scroll down here to see what Tyson is referring to.)

Early check-in charges … or not?

Lorna G. has found a way to manage early check-in charges and restrictions. “We find campgrounds are becoming more strict on arrival time. We’ve been told ‘no’ and we’ve been charged extra to check in early. Since we don’t travel far each leg, if we leave by checkout time at one stop we’re too early at the next. At cheaper places with late check-in, I’ve started reserving an extra night before our arrival so we can check in early without issues. I just call the first day reserved and say we can’t make it but will be arriving the next morning. So far, no problems with this.”

“Yes, it has affected our travels”

Robert T. has definitely noticed the changes and has some good advice too. “Yes, more campsites booked up and more inconsiderate campers with the ‘I’ll do what I want’ attitude. Places to stay (camp) are becoming harder if not impossible to find when we want to travel. Campgrounds are already at capacity for the warmer months and, yes, it has affected our travels.

“Taking our seasonal fall color tour has been reduced to three days instead of our more normal ten. This has impacted my landscape photography.

“Tips and secrets: Stop geotagging your ‘special’ place because it’ll cause crowds of people. When you are traveling be polite to others and lose the bully attitude. If you boondock leave no trace, don’t scar the grounds, trees or alter the environment.”

Resents the snowbirds taking over everything

Go away, snowbirds! Reader Patrica S. lives in Florida and says that snowbirds are taking all the sites. “I have given up camping. Living in Florida, it is frustrating when people come from the northern states for the winter. They take up almost all available camping spots in State parks and private campgrounds.

“I can’t plan a camping trip a year in advance, l won’t. Maybe l’m a free spirit. I like to plan no more than a week out or that day. I’m from Alaska, l must be spoiled. I never had a problem getting a space in the summer, even at ‘overcrowded’ Denali. I don’t know the answer, but l do know l resent snowbirds for taking over everything – every fall, winter, and part of spring.”

Empty sites all the time and no incentive to cancel

Joe H. sees empty sites all the time. “My wife and I are retired full-timers and volunteer at state and federal campgrounds. We see ’empty’ reserved sites all the time, and it’s increasing. Part of the problem is that there is little incentive for people to cancel reservations at those places. With different passes available the rates are low enough that it’s not a significant amount for many to worry about canceling. The other reason is that like at one park we were at, the cancellation fees were almost as much as the cost of the site. Reserve America was in charge of that. If more parks cancelled reservations after a no-show and punished habitual no-shows by restricting the ability to make reservations it might help. Reserve America makes it hard to modify reservations, and costly to cancel.”

No-shows might not be as prevalent as thought

Susan M. has some thought-provoking comments about no-shows. “Regarding fully reserved campgrounds that appear half-empty: As a volunteer camp host at National Parks, I hear this complaint frequently. Consider the time of day. If you roll through in the afternoon, the day’s departing campers have left and the next wave of campers have yet to arrive. Indeed, some arrive well after dark. The sites they reserved and paid for only appear empty. Additionally, campers in motorhomes have taken their rigs to see the sights. Their campsites also look empty.

“So yes, there will be the occasional ‘no show,’ but it’s not as prevalent as you might think from just rolling through a campground at 4 p.m. And for those who lament the need to make reservations, the old days are gone. We (myself included) all need to accept it and learn the new system.”

Now, some questions for you:

• Are you finding more and more campgrounds booked up? Or are you having no problem finding places to stay?

• If campgrounds continue to be crowded and RVing continues to become more popular, will it affect how or when you RV?

• Do you have any tips or secrets you’d like to share about finding campgrounds that aren’t as crowded?

Please hop over to my forum to answer one or more of these questions, or tell us what you’ve experienced with campground crowding in general.

