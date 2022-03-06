Campground Crowding: They called one campground 121 times for a reservation

RV sales have skyrocketed and more people than ever are taking up RVing. The result is campground crowding like never before! In this weekly blog, RV Travel readers discuss their experiences. Maybe we can find some helpful tips and ways to work around the problem.

Here are a few observations from our readers.

Full fee upfront… or not?

There is an ongoing discussion in this column about campgrounds charging the full rate for the entire stay upfront. This seems to be a rather new development that RVers are experiencing. On top of paying upfront, some cancellation fees are extraordinary. Here’s what a few readers have to say about that:

One reader, CL, suggests state campgrounds could adopt that idea. They write, “At many private campgrounds, you pay the full fee upfront. If you don’t show, or don’t call, you lose all your money, as well as your site. The public state-run campgrounds should adopt these rules. It would release a lot of sites that are left empty.”

Donald N. pays ahead. “I have made reservations for June. Most places I have to pay for my entire stay in advance. I have paid for my site even if I am stuck along the way, wreck, breakdown, or emergency. I’d be happy to call the office to tell them to give my site to an overnighter for free, if they would just answer their [bleeped] phone or they closed their office at five p.m. I also found the Ford Dealership in Rapid City has a couple of 30-amp sites out back if your RV is in for repairs. Really nice folks!”

Diane M. has been RVing a long time and has never had to pay ahead of time. “We’ve been doing this for 26 years. 300K miles with two motorhomes. The majority of stays have been at private parks. We have never had to pay the full campground site fee upfront. I know during events/holidays many RV parks ask for full payment weeks or months in advance of arrival. Totally understandable when something is going on. Not saying I disagree with your suggestion to fix the problem of no shows, just that we have never experienced the full fee upfront.”

Gamed by campers

A number of campers have figured out how to beat the system on the 14-day limit. I am a park host in a county park and noticed that many folks have figured it out. They’ve cheated other campers out of a chance to camp here.

One reader, Tom, notices the same thing and writes, “Many parks with 14-day limits are gamed by ‘campers.’ They reserve several sites in a row, using different names and credit cards, and just move every 14 days. Tough to stop. Maybe RV license plate number?”

Need more West Coast campsites

Mark S. wrote to us about his frustration in getting a site for Thanksgiving. It is a family tradition and took a lot of diligence to get one. Mark writes, “Here in California, trying to find a campsite close to the ocean is very, very hard. Yes, it’s very hard to try and plan to go camping 12 months in advance.

“Here in California, the campgrounds book 12 months out. It’s crazy how the campgrounds can just let an empty site just be empty even when you have called so many times to try and book it. My wife and I called on November 1 of 2021 to make reservations for next year’s Turkey Day. She called 54 times and I called 67 times and I finally got through and made reservations for Turkey Day of 2022. It is so stressful.

“We go RV camping every year on the coast. It’s been a family thing since I was a kid and now that my mom is gone I just feel closer to her there. I truly wish there were more campsites on the coast.”

Complaining does us no good

Phil R. has an idea to put an end to policies campgrounds have that we, as RVers don’t like. “Complaining will do us no good. The problem is, we don’t know how to stick together. If we collectively agreed to stop making reservations at places we don’t support, Eventually, they’ll change their policy. They would be forced to. A complaint here or there means nothing…. you’re just blowin’ in the wind.”

Some never return a call

Sandra P. has numerous ways she finds a site. She has to, since they are full-timers. “We don’t always get what we want but manage our expectations and find other locations that work. I use a number of membership search engines, even Google for remote locations, that are not members of a ‘club.’ The biggest challenge is campgrounds that require a call. Some never return the call! I’m stuck in that town until I know the dates of my stay there, which impedes the reservation process. We are currently reserved through mid-June (Yellowstone) and just trying to decide how we want to spend the rest of the summer from ND back to Texas for November. We are full-timers traveling through 2022… good Lord willing! Here’s to 2022!”

From our forum

DJ mentions the role climate change is playing in barren campsites and the closure of others. “Your article fails to mention the closures of campgrounds due to climate-change-related beetle kills of tall trees. There isn’t enough budget to take out all the widowmaker dead trees promptly, and the barren campgrounds afterward are not appealing. I’ve seen sites or even entire campgrounds closed in Rocky Mountain National Park, in Steamboat Lake State Park, in the Sierra Nevada of California… Our ferocious nonstop fires have also impacted campgrounds.”

Jackie H. posted about workers using the campground. “We are on our winter trip. Of the four campgrounds we have stayed at, three have been full of monthly campers. These monthly campers are electrical workers working on a power plant and workers laying fiber optic cable. The campground only had a few spots for daily or weekly rentals.” (More on this here.)

Now, some questions for you:

• Are you finding more and more campgrounds booked up? Or is finding a place to stay not a problem?

• If campgrounds continue to be crowded and RVing continues to become more popular, will it affect how or when you RV?

• Do you have any tips or secrets you’d like to share about finding campgrounds that aren’t as crowded?

Please join me in my forum to discuss your answer to these questions. Maybe other RVers have a solution for you!

