Campers forcing vulnerable communities into ‘complete destitution’

RV sales have slowed (finally) and fewer people are buying RVs than has been the recent trend. Has that changed campground crowding? Is it easier to find a campsite now, particularly in state and national parks? Campgrounds are changing and evolving, some for the better and some for the worse. RV Travel readers discuss their experiences and offer a few tips to help other campers find that perfect spot.

Here are a few observations from our readers.

Gentrification is harming vulnerable communities

Nan A. helps unhoused communities and sees rising costs and the influx of campers as moving people to destitution. She writes, “I live in an RV helping unhoused communities. ‘Seasonal’ campers are causing gentrification in one of the last affordable ways for many to live. Thus, they are directly forcing already vulnerable communities into complete destitution. The death rate of homeless rose by 125% in big cities last year and yet those who ‘don’t want to be lumped in with the undesirables’ are only making things worse.

“It’s murder through mass participation and elitism. Worse than the ‘seasonal’ campers are the landlords who sold everything to live in an RV campground and buy back in when the market dips. They have driven the price up for everyone and have made it nearly impossible for anyone without a large amount of financial resources to afford even a parking spot.”

Separated by length of stay

Cyndee A. is happy with the KOA that separates campers by length of stay: “We’re currently staying at a KOA and we love how they have separated RVers, depending on their time of stay. Everyone is happy with how this is working out here. We’ve been here three months now, without issue.

“We’re planning to head west in April and we are finding it extremely hard to find an affordable RV park, as they are three times as expensive as here in Kentucky. I feel like that’s keeping a lot of people from experiencing things like the Grand Canyon or Zion National Parks.

“Instead, we’ve opted not to stay at any privately owned RV parks now and we are going to stay at as many State Parks, COEs, and BLM land as possible. We’re looking into getting solar for this very reason, as we live full-time and also need to be able to work and do school assignments. I feel they need to put a cap on RV rates within a certain distance to a national park of $50-$65/night or less…”

Win for Florida residents

Darla V. is hoping for a win for Floridian campers. Here’s why: “Good news for Florida residents could be coming. A bill, if passed, would allow residents a month’s head start in making reservations at state parks. At present, you can make reservations 11 months in advance. With Florida ID you will be able to book 12 months in advance. Let’s pray it passes. Lived in Florida 52 years and had to give up state park camping 8 years ago because of lack of sites.”

A deal of a senior pass

Cooking M. gets good sites off-season. They say, “We tend to travel in the off-season. This past fall we spent six weeks in Arkansas rockhounding. Lots of COE campgrounds in the state. Had no trouble getting a campsite. Did reserve with recreation.gov and always got a great spot. Power and water at the sites. With the senior pass paid $11 to $12 a night.”

Easier to find hotels than campsites, but…

Jim J. examines the pros of a campsite over a hotel. He writes, “It is still easier to find hotels than campsites, but it is foolish these days to not make advance reservations for either. As for cost, there are a lot of factors. Better hotel chains where you know the room and other amenities will be clean and safe are typically not cheaper.

“With our small touring travel trailer, I know exactly how clean our bedroom and bathroom will be, and if not pristine it is at least our dirt and not somebody else’s.

And if you travel with pets, for whatever your personal reason, campgrounds are far more pet-friendly than pretty much any hotel chain. ‘Pet-friendly’ means something different at each of most hotels. Besides, most pets will be more comfortable inside the same space each night than a constantly changing room that smells different, and their food bowl (or litter box) keeps moving around.”

Camp for a week every month

Earl B. has a great tip on getting a site and how to make sure it is long enough. “We are 72 and 78, and our goal is to go camping for a week once a month in our travel trailer. We haven’t had any real problems reserving an RV park site a couple of weeks in advance. However, we live in Arizona, so during the winter with the snowbirds coming to stay it gets harder to find a place for a week in Arizona. We camp in the Southwest during the winter to avoid bad weather and slick highways.

“We have stayed at places I would call mostly ‘mobile home parks’ but they have carved out several sites for RV campers on short-term reservations. These campsites are actually pretty good with clubhouses and lots of amenities, and the best part is that some are 55+ communities. As far as prices, there have been a few times we only stayed five days instead of a whole week. Crowding hasn’t been a problem in the Southwest. I notice on Sunday or Monday morning that the campground clears out and I see many vacant spots during the week.

“I have learned if there are no open spots I just keep calling the same place because some campers do cancel their reservations, so I am there to grab it up.

“The only tip I have is be sure to ask the RV campsite how wide or long their sites are. Too many times I arrive and have to move back and forwards to get one side of the RV as close to the bushes or trees where I still have enough room to put my slide out and leave space on the awning side to actually open my awning. Sometimes I say my RV is 25% longer than it really is to have enough space to park my truck.”

Don’t know why people are having such trouble

Don R. has been on the road since August and has only encountered one full campground. He explains, “I have been on the road since August 3rd from Show Low, Arizona. Across the upper Midwest to Michigan down through the Virginias into Florida. I’m now working my way across the Gulf Coast on a slow return home.

“For the most part, I stay 2 to 7 days at each site except Florida, which were monthly stays. I book one to two weeks ahead and have only encountered one full campground. I search for less expensive sites with pull-through. Pay $50 or less! Don’t seek out ‘activity-oriented’ sites, mostly private parks, and great people. Don’t know why people are having so much trouble!”

Now, some questions for you:

Are you finding campgrounds booked up? Or is finding a place to stay not a problem?

Are campgrounds changing for the better or for the worse?

Are you seeing more permanent and seasonal RV parks?

Are rising costs affecting your camping style?

If campgrounds continue to be crowded and RVing continues to become more popular, will it affect how or when you RV?

Do you have any tips or secrets you’d like to share about finding campgrounds that aren’t as crowded?

Please use the form below to answer one or more of these questions, or tell us what you’ve experienced with campground crowding in general.

