Campground and RV Park News, July 3, 2021

This news site covers timely news for RV travelers. Follow up on these tips to plan your trip according to your own dates, the type and size of your rig and your budget and interests. Be alert for sudden changes due to COVID, floods, road construction, wildfires or weather. Many events are still tentative. COVID restrictions are still in place and vary according to the state or individual campground. Masks or a vaccination certification may be required.

Note that many campgrounds and RV resorts have special events planned for Labor Day and other three-day weekends. They may be heavily booked, require a two- or three-night minimum stay and/or black out these days for their usual discounts. When a campground promises a major event, attraction or beach, know whether it’s actually AT the campground or within easy walking distance. Many are in local towns or regions. Does the campground provide a shuttle or must you drive there?

DATELINE: July 3, 2021

DELAWARE STATE PARK’S SUMMER CONCERT SERIES

Friday evening concerts this summer at Killens Pond State Park, Felton, are free and family friendly in a large preserve known for its natural treasures. Hike and bike the trails. See native plants and animals while running the cross-country course. Play disc golf. Enjoy the picnic area and playground. Explore the Killens Pond Nature Center. It’s named for the 66-acre millpond that was created when early pioneers dammed the Murderkill River to power gristmills and sawmills. Shaded RV sites have water and electric, and there is a dump station. More info here or phone (302) 284-4299.

FLORIDA MUSIC PARK FINDS ITS ROOTS

At the Spirit of Suwannee Music Park in Live Oak, the famous Suwannee Roots Revival is scheduled for October 14-17. Music plays all day every day starting with the Sam Bush Band and a long list of roots icons. There’s also a children’s stage and activities, food and crafts vendors, music workshops and jams and all the pleasures of camping, fishing and paddling on the Suwannee River. A full menu of campsites is available including 30- and 50-amp sites with full or partial hookups. Equestrian, tent and cabin camping is also available. Revival tickets are sold separately. Reserve early for this popular event. Call (800) 224-5656 or email spirit@musicliveshere.com

LOUISIANA PADDLES ITS BELOVED BAYOUS

In the Pelican State, 13 official paddle trail docks are now found on the Bayou Teche/Lower Atchafalaya River National Paddle Trail and two more are being installed. The first full-service trailhead is at Breaux Bridge but many others are at city parks and boat launches near campgrounds. Discover one of the nation’s most unique paddling environments in St. Landry, St. Martin, Iberia and St. Mary parishes. More info here.

MISSOURI WELCOMES KIRK PIERCE CONCERT

Book your campsite at Echo Bluff State Park, Eminence, for August 28 and you’ll be just in time for the evening concert by talented Missouri singer-songwriter Kirk Pierce. Camping in the park is in its Timbuktu Campground, where 60 full-service sites and 12 walk-in sites have easy access to trailheads and to all amenities including those at the Lodge such as laundry, business center and dining. Restroom buildings are located around the campground. To make camping reservations phone (877) 422-6766.

NEW YORK WINE REGION HAS MUSIC, ARTS FEST

Explore the beautiful Finger Lakes Region of western New York, then be in Hemlock August 6-8 for the three-day Little Lakes Music & Arts Festival. The headliner is Ryan Montbleau in solo performances (he usually tours with his band) followed by a lengthy list of artists from the region and beyond who will present nonstop music. The fairground also offers food and crafts vendors, arts exhibits and permanent exhibits honoring the area’s heritage. See (www.)LittleLakesFest.com or on Facebook. Separate reservations are required for camping. For information about camping at the fairgrounds call the fair office at (585) 367-3370 or email at hemlockfair.org

NORTH CAROLINA STATE BLUEGRASS FESTIVAL

Scheduled for August 12-14 in Marion, the 46th annual North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival headlines such bluegrass stars as Rhonda Vincent, Doyle Lawson, the Lonesome River Band and Larry Stephens. Bring your own chair and stay late each day for the Moonlight Jam. Located next to Rally Park, the year-round Tom Johnson Campground has 66 full-hookup RV sites with 45-foot pads and parking for your tow vehicle. It’s pet friendly and has security gates, a laundry and some 50-amp sites. For camping reservations call (828) 724-4105. For concert information and tickets email eanddmedia at gmail.com or check here

SOUTH CAROLINA DOES BLUEGRASS AND MORE

The 23rd Annual Ocean Lakes Bluegrass Weekend to be held at Ocean Lakes in Myrtle Beach August 27-28 also includes the 6th annual Alan Bibey Mandolin Camp. Featured on Friday is the The Del McCoury Band and on Saturday it’s The Grascals, Sideline, and Backline. Call the ticket hotline at (843) 828-4856 and note that tickets are non-refundable. Ocean Lakes is a complete RV sales and service center with a large, oceanfront campground. For camping reservations call Ocean Lakes Family Campground at (877) 510-1413. More info on the Bluegrass Weekend here.

VIRGINIA CAMPGROUND HAS DUCKY CONCERT

The timeless Roadducks of northern Virginia will be at the Monroe Bay Campground, Colonial Beach, on August 21 for a four-hour concert. The five-man band, formed in 1976, plays southern, classic and variety rock. The campground on the Potomac River has a marina and 300 campsites with water and electric, 100 of them with sewer and some with 50-amp service. There’s a game room, two dump stations, restroom and shower buildings in several locations around the campground plus a playground and a beach. Visit nearby historic sites such as Alexander Graham Bell’s home and Washington’s birthplace. (804) 224-7418.

WISCONSIN CAMPGROUND COOLS THE DOG DAYS

Cool off during the dog days of August in the swimming pool or swimming pond at Grand Valley Campground, Dalton, where almost every weekend is party time and August 20-22 is August Fest. Eat corn on the cob and watermelon. Enter the seed spitting contest. Swim in the big pool or in the pond with its sandy beach. RV sites have water and electric. The park has a dump station, playground, dog park, gaga ball, volleyball, playing field, basketball, mini golf, horseshoes, shuffleboard and a game room. Phone (920) 394-3643 or email info@grandvalleycampground.com

WISCONSIN HOSTS ANNUAL CROSSFIT GAMES

Since its small beginnings in 2007, the CrossFit Games have become a major international event for trainers, athletes, fans, and affiliate owners from around the world. The whole city lights up for this event. This year’s games, to be held in Madison July 27-August 1, offer a variety of ticket options including RV camping packages. When not watching competitions in sports such as weight lifting, swimming, cycling and gymnastics, attendees can enjoy the beer garden, spaces for working out and vendors as well as events all over the city. Athletes compete for cash prizes and the title of Fittest on Earth. Go here for info.

