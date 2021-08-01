Campground and RV Park News, July 31, 2021

ALABAMA STATE PARK ROCKS SUMMER’S END

Rockin’ the River is a free, end-of-summer celebration at Joe Wheeler State Park, Rogersville, on August 21. Camp the 2,000+ acre state park adjoining the TVA’s Wheeler Dam in a large campground with more than 100 sites, most of them with full hookups. The park has a sandy beach, a marina with boat docks and rentals, a picnic table and fire stanchion at each site, golf and disc golf, a lodge with restaurant, tennis courts, basketball, boat tours and hiking and biking trails. In addition to live music all afternoon and until 11 p.m., the event has a big kids’ party at 7 p.m.

FLORIDA RANCH HOSTS BLUEGRASS FOR VETERANS

Rodeheaver Boys Ranch in Palatka holds two outstanding bluegrass festivals each year. One of them will be November 11-13, Veterans Day weekend. Hear doo-wop music and the songs of Frankie Valli and other icons with the Atlantic City Boys, the Malpass Brothers, The Gibson Brothers, Rhonda Vincent and the Rage and many more. Weekend fun includes a classic car show, food galore and crafts vendors. The camping area has 30- and 50-amp hookups, hot showers and clean restrooms. Dry camping is also available. Ticket packages with camping are available from services such as StubHub.com and FestivalNet.com.

IOWA CAMPGROUND CELEBRATES LABOR DAY

Bring the family for old-fashioned Labor Day festivities September 4-5 at Scenic View Campground, Waterville. Surrounded by the Yellow River, the campground offers canoe and kayak rentals, fishing, children’s activities and spacious RV sites with full hookups. Enjoy two days of fun, games, music, food, fireworks and flags, with church services offered every Sunday morning. (563) 535-7347

MICHIGAN CAMPGROUND HAS CRAFTY WEEKEND

You don’t have to be handy. Just show up with willing hands to participate in a choice of arts and crafts projects August 27-28 at Indian Creek Camp and Conference Center, Tecumseh. The RV campground offers a variety of back-in and pull-through campsites with full or partial hookups. Wi-Fi, hot showers, rock climbing, dump station, heated swimming pool, camp store, restrooms and a laundry are available. In season, the zipline opens daily at 5 p.m. Pets welcome if they are up to date on shots. (517) 423-5659

MINNESOTA CASINO TO FEATURE SINGER-SONGWRITER

Hear musical maverick Chase Bryant who, from the age of 3, taught himself to play a guitar upside down and backwards. Now 27 and known for songs including “Even Now” (2021), he’ll appear at the Shooting Star Casino in Mahnomen on August 27. The casino’s RV park has 47 RV sites with full hookups, 24-hour security, shower and laundry. RV guests have access to all casino amenities including the many restaurants. For reservations call (800) 453-7827 While you’re in the area, see the headwaters of the Mississippi in Itasca State Park, where you can camp and take part in a variety of free, ranger-guided nature programs.

NEW MEXICO RV PARK SCOOTS YOUR BOOTS

Tico Time River RV Resort, Aztec, holds its County Festival September 30–October 2. Tap your toes and do the Boot Scoot to musical artists including the Devon Worley Band, Rick Trevino, Dave McElroy, Coffey Anderson and many more. Each RV site comes with admission for two adults and two children. Children under age 10 are free and ages 10-23 get a special price break. RV sites are 35 X 65 feet and have full hookups, picnic table and fire pit. The resort has disc golf, water slide, stand-up paddleboarding, beach volleyball and a dog park. (970) 903-0681, email ticotimeresort@gmail.com

NEW YORK STATE PARK HAS RANGER-LED HIKE

Registration is required in advance at (585) 493-3682 for the Shelf Island Hike, scheduled for September 1 at Letchworth State Park, Castile. The park is known as the Grand Canyon of the East. The challenging, two-mile loop hike lasts three to four hours. Bring lunch and dress for the weather and terrain. The trail leads through a scenic wonderland along the Genesee River past rushing waterfalls. The campground has more than 200 sites with specific amenities. Some are pet-friendly. Most are back-in. Hookups vary. Search the listings and choose for your own needs. Reserve your site through reserveamerica.com/

OHIO STATE PARK HAS FALL FESTIVAL

It’s Fall Festival time at Indian Lake State Park, Lakeview, with festive arts, crafts, food vendors and live entertainment September 17–19. The park’s large campground has campsites, some of them waterfront, with full or partial hookup. Enjoy the two beaches, swimming pool, marina with boat rental, archery range, fishing, disc golf, hunting in season, and hiking trails. There’s a pet park, and you can launch your own boat at the boat ramp.

(937) 843-2717 (Always call and confirm events.) http://parks.ohiodnr.gov/ indianlake

ONTARIO CAMPGROUND SETS UP AMBUSH

Prepare to get Ambushed for the weekend of August 12–14 at Happy Green Acres Campground, Mallorytown. This big Summer Jam by Ambush features Kelsi Mayne and a long list of performers and activities including a cornhole tournament, campfire sing-along with AMBUSH, and a pool party. The campground has RV sites with full or partial hookups, heated saltwater pool, free Wi-Fi, showers, laundry, horseshoe pits and frequent big concerts at an event tent with a heavy schedule of concerts. Order a ticket package that includes camping and the event. Email: Info@ happygreenacrescampground.ca

OREGON CAMPGROUND SCHEDULES ROCK FESTIVAL

The annual Rock & Grass Festival at Turtle Rock RV Resort, Gold Beach, will be held September 10–11 from 1 to 10 p.m. daily. Tickets are $25 per person plus camping. Hear performances by groups including The Mighty Steelheads, Jam & Tonic, Petty Fever, The Brothers Reed, Journey Revisited, The Miller Twins Music, The Band Fogline and Matt Kin. The resort has 100 RV sites plus unrestricted ocean access, field games, free Wi-Fi, full hookups, large hot tub on the deck, laundry, camp store, cable TV, disc golf, and a brewery just across the way. Dine in or take out at the Tortuga Restaurant. See turtlerockresorts.com