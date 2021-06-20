Campground and RV Park News, June 19, 2021

The latest news about camping and developments in North American campgrounds and RV parks from Janet Groene.

This news site covers timely news for RV travelers. Follow up on these tips to plan your trip according to your own dates, type and size of RV, budget and interests. Be alert for sudden changes due to COVID or weather. Many events are still tentative. Some COVID restrictions are still in place and vary according to the state or individual campground. Masks or a vaccination certification may be required.

Note that many campgrounds and RV resorts have special events planned for 4th of July and Labor Day weekends. They may be heavily booked, require a two- or three-night minimum stay and their usual discounts may not apply at this time.

DISCLAIMER: No endorsement of any campground or product is implied by this reporter nor this website.

DATELINE: June 19, 2021

ALABAMA MOTORSPORTS MUSEUM WELCOMES RV CAMPERS

Everyone is invited to camp onsite and use the facility’s warm showers and restrooms. See the eye-popping museum and attend fast-paced events for small bore two-wheelers at the Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham. Spacious RV sites are $100 nightly. See races, drag races, swap meets and gymkanas. The museum is an architectural marvel with more than 1,600 rare and vintage motorcycles from 20 countries, spanning a century of production. Displays range from Harley-Davidson, Honda, and Indian to Showa, DSK, and Cagiva. The massive Barber Vintage Festival is scheduled for October 8-10. Get information and camping reservations at (205) 699-7275

ARIZONA STATE PARK PLAYS MUSIC IN THE MOUNTAINS

As part of the Music in the Mountains Concert Series, the four-person local group Lazaret plays at 5 p.m. on August 7. The group is known for classic psychedelic rock and blues with a little experimentation thrown in. Come camp at Catalina State Park near Tucson to hear psychedelic sets surrounded by awesome scenery. The park has 120 campsites with electric, water, picnic table and grill. Roads and parking are paved. Restrooms have flush toilets and hot showers, and RV dump stations are available. There is no limit on the length of rigs. Reservations are available online or call 1-877-MY PARKS (697-2757).

COLORADO STATE PARK IS IN THE SWIM

As part of the Mountain Swim Series, an open water swim at Chatfield State Park, Littleton, on August 15 invites swimmers to enter 500-yard, one-mile or two-mile races. The swim is 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Four campgrounds with 197 campsites with full- or partial-hookups are available all year, all within walking distance of the lake. The Deer Creek Entrance has a height limit of 13’0″. Rigs taller than this should use the park’s Plum Creek Entrance. Reservations are required. Reserve from Aspira by calling 1-800-244-5613. Call the park at (303) 791-7275, but reservations cannot be made here. Email chatfield.park@state.co.us

FLORIDA CAMPGROUND SAYS ALOHA

July 16-18 is Hawaiian Luau Weekend at Ragans Family Campground in Madison, one hour east of Tallahassee on I-10. Decorate your golf cart, ATV or bicycle. Bring a grass skirt or buy one in the Camp Store. Join the Hawaiian Parade. Events take place mornings from 9 a.m. until noon. Then spend the rest of the day in the swimming pool, the 60-foot-high water slides or running the ATV trails. Lounge by the Lazy River or get an inner tube to float the gentle current. Pull-through RV sites with partial or full hook-ups come with four arm bands, which allow access to the water park. Additional armbands are $20 for up to a total of eight people per campsite. A three-night minimum applies for some weekends. Call (850) 973-8269 or email info@ragansfamilycampground. com

IDAHO STATE PARK WELCOMES MOUNTAIN CLIMBERS

The Idaho Mountain Festival is Idaho’s all-inclusive climbers retreat, to be held August 19-22 at Castle Rocks State Park, Almo. It’s next to City of Rocks National Reserve. At the festival, climbers will do classic granite rock climbing and enjoy free camping, breakfasts and dinner. Bring the kids and enroll them in full day camps for nature crafts, scavenger hunts, water games and other activities. The camping area has room only for small campers and will provide only porta-potties and pit toilets. Paid showers can be found in town at the Tracy General Store. More info here.

IOWA RV CENTER TO HAVE ARTS FESTIVAL

The Amana Arts Guild will sponsor its Festival of the Arts on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at the Amana Market Barn. The Amana RV Park and Events Center has amenities including free Wi-Fi, picnic tables and fire rings at most sites, laundry, dump station, camp store and free firewood (scraps from Amana Furniture Shop). The juried art show will present awards. Throughout the event enjoy music, children’s activities and foods such as Amana bratwurst, sauerkraut, homemade apple fritters, baked goods and a homemade rhubarb drink. See and shop a juried show and sale of fine arts, crafts and traditional Amana Colony folk arts. Guests can see demonstrations of woodturning, quilting, tinsmithing, basket-making, spinning and painting. Call the RV center at (319) 622-7616. For information about the arts festival call the Amana Arts Guild at (319) 622-3678.

NEW YORK CAMPGROUND GIVES A HOOT FOR HILLBILLIES

August 20-22 is the Annual Hillbilly Weekend and family reunion with Redneck games, cartoons and crafts for kids, the Hee Haw Olympics, storytelling, watermelon eating, karaoke, candy bar bingo and singing wagon rides pulled by a classic Farmall tractor. Wear your favorite hillbilly get-up at The Ridge Campground in Mount Morris. Spacious campsites are back-in or pull-through, some by the pond and others in the woods. Opt for 30- or 50-amp service. The park has a camp store, playground, café, sports court, arcade, swimming pool and rec hall. Call (585) 658-4709 or email camp@theridgecampground.com.

OHIO RV RESORT SERVES PIE CONTEST FOR KIDS

Sign up kids in advance for the pie eating contest at Cedarlane RV Resort in Port Clinton. Open to registered guests, the contest starts at 2:30 p.m. on August 28. The popular family resort has more than 300 campsites serving pop-ups to big rigs. The park has restrooms and showers, convenience stores, three heated pool areas, sprayground, basketball, shuffleboard, Wi-Fi, dump station, laundry and the Tiki Lounge. Entry is gated. Entertainers are on hand on summer weekends and there’s always a full schedule of group activities for all ages. (419) 797-9907 or email cedarlanebilling@gmail.com.

TENNESSEE STATE PARK PICKS AND GRINS

The date is July 17 for Pickin’ in the Park, an informal music fest at Nathan Bedford Forrest State Park, Eva. All are welcome to sit in or come to listen and toe tap. Bring lawn chairs. The event begins at 4 p.m. at Shelter 1. The 2,500-acre park has 25 miles of hiking trails, swimming, fishing and historic sites. Don’t miss the Folklife Interpretive Center. RV sites with partial or full hook-ups and also tent, group, cabin and equestrian campsites are available. (731) 593-6445

TEXAS GETS NEW RV RESORT JULY 1

The new Iron Horse RV Resort in Weimar, celebrating its Grand Opening July 1-4, says it offers “amenities as big as Texas.” They include a Lazy River, full hook-ups, Wi-Fi, swimming pool, a stocked fish pond, pizza oven and services for horses including 16 X 16 stalls, wash stations and a veterinarian/farrier. If your rig is over 10 years old, send pictures to sharon@ironhorservtexas.com for approval. Make reservations here.

Read more of Janet Groene’s Campground and RV Park News here.

Janet Groene is the author of more than 25 books including Living Aboard Your RV, 4th Edition, available at Amazon.com. Her new Farley Halladay book, “May Misfire, a Yacht Yenta Mystery,” is available at Amazon.com and on all e-book platforms including Kindle, Nook, Google Play. See Janet Groene’s weekly Solo Woman posts at SoloWomanRV.

Do you have RV park or campground news to share? If so, please fill out the form below.

##RVT1005b