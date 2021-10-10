Campground and RV Park News, October 9, 2021

The latest news about camping and developments in North American campgrounds and RV parks from Janet Groene.

This site covers timely news for RV travelers. Plan your trip according to your own dates, the type and size of your rig, and your budget and interests. Be alert for sudden changes due to COVID, floods, road closures or construction, wildfires or weather. Many events are still tentative. COVID restrictions can change suddenly. They vary according to the state or individual campground. Masks or a vaccination certification may be required. Many campgrounds and RV resorts are heavily booked, require a two- or three-night minimum stay and/or black out dates for their usual discounts.

DISCLAIMER: No endorsement of any campground or product is implied by this reporter nor this website.

DATELINE: October 9, 2021

ALABAMA CAMPGROUND HOLDS BENEFIT 10-MILER

Come for a serious run or just some festive family fun when the River Delta Marina & Campground, a Mobile County Park in Creola, holds its Turkey 10-Miler, 10K and 5K Run/Walk the morning of November 20. The race will benefit Creola Police & Rescue and the River Delta Marina. Also please bring canned or packaged non-perishable food to donate to Feeding the Gulf Coast. Registration costs $18 for adults and $7 for children under age 12. The day-of-race fee is $25. To register log on to www.portcitypacers.com. For campground information call (251) 574-2266

ARKANSAS STATE PARK HAS YEAR-ROUND EVENTS

Village Creek State Park, Wynne, is 7,000 acres of forested hills and pristine streams. It’s the site of the largest remaining segment of the Trail of Tears. The park has a 27-hole golf course with full-service clubhouse, snack bar and golf pro, a museum, equestrian trails and campsites and a campground with partial hookups and bath houses. Interpretive programs are offered all year. Their focus is on nature, natural history and history that goes back to 1830, when William Strong established a store and stopping point here on a busy byway that was part of the Memphis to Little Rock Road. For a schedule of November programs call (870) 238-9406. Reserve a campsite at https://www. arkansasstateparks.com/ reservations

GEORGIA STATE PARK HITS THE HAY

October 29 is the date for the Annual Hayride Event at Victoria Bryant State Park, Royston. Hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Bring the family for an evening of Trunk or Treat, hayrides (some haunted), popcorn, movies and s’mores. Parking is $5 and admission $5 per person. For information phone (706) 245-6270. The 502-acre state park has 27 campsites, two ponds, a Visitor Center and three playgrounds. The swimming pool is closed for the season.

Reservations: (800) 864-7275.

GEORGIA PARK GLOWS IN THE DARK

Play the miniature golf course at Hard Labor Creek State Park, Rutledge, in the dark on October 29, when it will be outfitted with glow-in-the-dark golf balls and course markers. Bring a flashlight and $3 to play. For information call (706) 557-3001. A small creek runs through the more-than-5,000-acre state park, which has a golf course with pro shop, 24 miles of trails, and 51 site-specific RV campsites. Make reservations at (800) 864-7275.

MISSISSIPPI STATE PARK HAS EAGLES TRIBUTE

The Disco Stranglers perform an Eagles Tribute concert on October 29, 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Lake Lowndes State Park, Columbus. The group is known for performing the entire Hotel California album. Tickets are $15 adults, and children 10 and under are free. Bring your own chair and enjoy an evening under the stars. The park has 50 developed campsites, disc golf, a gym, playground, playing fields, laundry, tennis and trails. (662) 328-2110 or email LakeLowndesStatePark@wfp.ms. gov

MISSOURI STATE PARK OFFERS HISTORY HIKE

In Trenton, join the Crowder State Park staff on October 29 to begin a guided 3.8-to-4.2-mile hike on the historic North Thompson Trail. See natural flora and fauna as well as the Thompson Cemetery, the Thompson House and the Thompson River. An extra 0.4 miles allows hikers to also see Leatherwood Hollow, where early settlers left inscriptions on dramatic rock sculptures. Dr. William Preston Thompson built the brick and stone home and medical office in 1834, making it one of the oldest surviving homes in the state. The park’s campground has sites with electric. Water including showers is usually turned off on November 1, but one spigot remains open for the winter. Register for the hike and get further information at the park office, (660) 359-6473. Make campground reservations at (877) 422-6766.

SOUTH CAROLINA CAMPGROUND SCHEDULES FAMILY CONCERT

Popular local musician and songwriter Shelley Sasser will be on hand with a live program of Top 40 songs and her signature Songs for Kids at Lakewood Camping Resort, Myrtle Beach, on November 27, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The 300-acre, beach-front campground offers full hook-ups, laundry, full-service store, dump station, Coffee House, free Wi-Fi and 62-channel cable TV. In a current renovation project it’s adding a new swim area, new camp store and expanded gift shop. Pets are permitted except for aggressive breeds. See the website for a list. For information and reservations go to lakewoodcampground.com or phone (843) 238-5161.

TEXAS STATE PARK READY FOR THE SLAUGHTER

Be at Palo Duro Canyon State Park, Canton, on November 7 to support or enter the Snure’s Slaughter, part of the challenging Sixpack Outdoor Series. Events include Expert, Masters, Sport, Singlespeed, Clydesdale, Beginner, Unicycle, and Just Riding. The event benefits local trails. Sign up for the race here. Known as the Grand Canyon of Texas, the park in the Texas Panhandle is a designated World Heritage Site with trails for hikers, mountain bikers, cars and equestrians. RV campsites have water and electric. Equestrian, glamping and backpack sites are also available. Camp, geocache, study nature or bird watch. Shop the souvenir store and trading post. Call the park at (806) 488-2227. For camping reservations go to PaloDuroCanyonSP@tpwd.texas. gov or phone (512) 389-8900.

TEXAS TO GET A NEW CAMPGROUND

Thanks to the building of a the state’s second Camp Fimfo, Waco will have a new, 100-acre, 300-site camping resort (cabins and RVs) by next spring. The other Camp Fimfo is in New Braunfels. Located downstream from the Lake Waco Dam on the Bosque River, the new campground will have a waterpark, mini golf and bicycle rentals. Just one example of the family fun-to-be is the squirrel mascot and acorns that children can find for prizes. Until the Waco site gets its own phone and website, information is best found at the other Camp Fimfo, (830) 743 9803.

UTAH BUILDS NEW JELLYSTONE PARK

RV dealer Scott Nielsen plans to open a new Jellystone Park Camp-Resort at Hurricane Sand Hollow sometime next year. Until the park has a phone and website try jellystoneutah.com The park’s plans include a waterpark, fishing pond, miniature golf, rides and restaurants, as well as full hook-ups and nonstop fun and games for camping families. In Phase One, the 52-acre spread will have 250 campsites, most of them with RV pads.

Stay Tuned

• In Rose City, Michigan, the Kids Life Camp has been approved for the addition of a family campground with 61 RV sites. Currently a sleep-away, faith-based camp for children and retreats for adults, the facility has a shooting range, canoes, ORV trails, baseball fields, gym, tubing hill, zipline, and such seasonal activities as watersports and an ice rink. Call (989) 685-2949 for further information.

• In Houghton, Michigan, approval has been given for the grading of ground that will provide 46 RV sites with full hookups. The new community of homes and campsites will also have a pavilion, docks for fishing and boating, and a planting of 350 trees. Houghton is on the Keweenaw Peninsula. A completion date is not yet announced.

Read more of Janet Groene’s Campground and RV Park News here.

Janet Groene is the author of more than 25 books including Living Aboard Your RV, 4th Edition, available at Amazon.com. Her new Farley Halladay book, “June Jeopardy, a Yacht Yenta Mystery,” is available at Amazon.com and on all e-book platforms including Kindle, Nook, Google Play. See Janet Groene’s weekly Solo Woman posts at SoloWomanRV.

Do you have RV park or campground news to share? If so, please fill out the form below.

##RVT1021