Saturday, March 19, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeCamping & Parks
Camping & ParksNews

If you’re canceling your campground reservations, do it as soon as you can

By Mike Gast
0
Computer cancel button
Campground owners are starting to see a few cancellations driven by higher fuel costs.

Record fuel prices are undoubtedly changing summer camping plans for RVers across North America. These high prices could force people to cancel their campground reservations. After all, a national average price of $4.325 per gallon for gasoline (as of Monday, March 14) certainly impacts trip costs when your motorized RV averages 8 miles per gallon.

Campground owners throughout the U.S. are just beginning to report an uptick in reservation cancellations for the 2022 summer camping season. Some owners are already reporting cancellation percentages in the double digits. Luckily for them, they are also seeing double-digit growth in advanced reservations so, at this point, it’s a bit of a wash.

Cancel campground reservations before it’s too late for others

Park owners are also concerned that campers won’t cancel their campground reservations until it’s too late for others to take their place.

“We are getting some cancellations due to fuel prices,” said Indianapolis KOA Holiday owner David Vaughan. “But we have also been turning campers away on dates we’re full. There is still a lot of demand out there.”

Vaughan said he hopes RVers who change their plans let campgrounds know as soon as possible, so other campers still wanting a site can take their place.

Western states could see higher cancellation rates

Cancellations will likely be particularly acute at campgrounds near popular national parks and monuments, which often require long trips from home. Western states will also likely see an uptick in cancellations due to fuel costs. California now has the highest fuel prices (well over $5 a gallon on average) and also has the largest percentage of RV owners in the U.S.

“We sure hope that campers who have already decided to change their plans let us know as soon as they can,” said one Western campground owner who asked not to be identified. “We have a long waiting list of folks who are still looking for places to camp this summer.”

If you’re canceling your campground reservations for any upcoming trips, do it now.

RELATED

##RVT1044b

Previous articleLawmakers want answers; claim new USPS trucks will get 8.6 mpg
Next articleSky high fuel prices: “Our plans won’t change—but my language at the pump will!”

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.