How to check the towing capacity of your pickup truck

This excellent, short video (a little longer than 3 minutes) does a great job explaining and illustrating the many weight terms associated with a vehicle and anything it’s towing. Knowing all these terms is essential for operating a vehicle safely.

The video was made by Chevrolet to explain the weight terms associated with a Chevy truck and a trailer it might be towing. But it applies almost equally to every other truck and nearly all automobiles that would be used to tow a travel trailer or any other vehicle attached with a trailer hitch.

If the terms GVWR, GCWR, tongue weight, curb weight or payload are confusing to you, this will quickly bring you up to speed on what they mean. There are other terms as well, all covered here.

GVWR, for example, the first term above, stands for Gross Vehicle Weight Rating. It’s the maximum allowable weight of your vehicle including its parts, passengers and cargo.

Unless you’re familiar with all the weight terms associated with towing something behind your vehicle, watching this video would be a valuable use of your time.

