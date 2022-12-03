Remembering the magic of childhood Christmases

0 ( 0 )

Ah, Christmas. Today’s holiday season pales in comparison to early Christmas memories. It’s probably because back then I was just a child. I had no additional Christmas responsibilities. Without money of my own, I gave very little serious thought to purchasing gifts for others. Presents for my parents were usually handmade at school. My mom and dad dutifully ooh-ed and ahh-ed over my small gifts for them regardless of how each looked.

Unlike my mom, I had no worries about preparing Christmas dinner for our sizeable extended family. Christmas cookies? I “helped” make them, which means I liberally doused each cookie with red- or green-tinted sugar sprinkles and then ate most of my glorious cookie creations.

The most pressure I felt during the holidays was reciting my lines for the children’s Christmas Eve service at church. I was able to keep my worries at bay by concentrating on the small brown sack of peanuts and hard candy I knew we’d all receive after the service ended. Those were the best Christmases ever.

Special gifts

As I look back, there are two childhood Christmas gifts that stand out, even now. I remember feeling happy and excited about both gifts.

Wedding doll

First, there was my “bride doll.” On Christmas Eve, I tore back the wrapping paper and there she was. She took my breath away. Dressed in white with lace everywhere, my “bride doll” smiled up at me and I swear I saw her blue eyes twinkle! She had pearl earrings, wore high heels, and each dainty fingernail featured a subtle red polish that matched her lipstick perfectly. On one hand she wore a diamond ring, and in the other hand carried a small bouquet of flowers.

A doll isn’t an unusual gift. I received many dolls over the years for Christmas. But here’s the unusual thing: I never played with her. My bride doll stayed in her original pink box for decades. Oh, I’d pull her out from time to time, just to remember what she looked like. Somewhere along the line her ring disappeared, as did the bouquet. I’m not sure why I didn’t play with my bride doll. Maybe because she was just so perfect, I didn’t dare!

Tea set

The second memorable Christmas gift was my china (porcelain) tea set. I loved the tiny teacups and saucers, but the sugar bowl had a tiny removable lid, so it was my favorite. There were enough pieces to serve six of my dolls or teddy bears, but I never really played with this Christmas gift either! Again, I may have been too afraid of breaking the delicate pieces or somehow otherwise harming such a treasured gift. (Full disclosure: I wasn’t always the most agile or careful of children.)

A new idea

I recently rediscovered my bride doll and the tea set. They both look much like they did on the Christmas Eve when I first received them. As I contemplated these special gifts, I made a decision. This Christmas, the doll and tea set will come out to play! Little ones who visit us this holiday season will have something new, yet old, to play with. If a teacup accidentally breaks, it won’t be the end of my world. If some lace on the bride doll’s dress gets inadvertently wrinkled, I’ll live. Toys are made to be played with, and I can’t wait to watch it happen!

Do you have special Christmas memories? A special Christmas gift? Please share your memories in the comments below.

##RVT1081