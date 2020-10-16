You can’t see this hidden mess from the ground…

By Nanci Dixon

It is fall, and the trees are ablaze with color here in Minnesota. But changing color isn’t the only thing the leaves are up to. They’re falling. They’re falling straight on top of my slide outs. So are some twigs, a few bird feathers, and a small branch. I went up to check the solar panels and glanced at the awnings. I have read about sweeping off the slides before closing, but admit I obviously never had. This is the outcome. The debris, particularly the branch, was actually pushing the awning cover away from the fabric awning. That’s not good.

Used the “business” hook end of our awning pole to grab and slide the stuff out. Judging by the stage of decomposition this was not the first year they had settled in for the winter.

Lesson learned: Sweep off the awnings before pulling slides in, particularly in the fall.

##RVT970